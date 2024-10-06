Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has returned to the Nigerian Premier Football League after leaving Europe

Musa rejoined former club Kano Pillars for the third time, having last played for Swiss champions Sivasspor

He was named in the starting 11 for his debut against Sunshine Stars and scored four minutes into the game

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa marked his return to the Nigerian Premier Football League with a goal four minutes into his third Kano Pillars debut.

Musa returned to the Nigerian league for the third time in his career after failing to secure a club since leaving Swiss champions Sivasspor after the expiration of his contract in May 2024.

Ahmed Musa playing for Nigeria against Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

He began his professional career in the NPFL with Kano Pillars and briefly returned in 2021 in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, where Tunisia eliminated the Super Eagles.

Musa scores on NPFL return

Despite a few training sessions, Musa was fit and trusted to start by Pillars head coach Usman Abdallah, while fellow international Shehu Abdullahi settled for a place on the bench.

He opened the scoring for Kano Pillars four minutes into his third debut for the club after making a sensational return to the Nigerian Premier Football League.

As noted by Pillars’ official X account, the Super Eagles star received the ball from teammate Mustapha Umar and unleashed a beautiful shot from outside the box to give the team the lead against Sunshine Stars.

The team, captained by NPFL veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali, went into the lead at halftime at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium courtesy of Musa’s goal.

Odegbami warns Ahmed Musa

Legit.ng reported that Segun Odegbami warned Ahmed Musa over his move to return to the Nigerian Premier Football League after the news first emerged.

Odegbami claimed that the path was avoided by many top stars who played in Europe, and it is risky for Musa to want to use it to get back into the Super Eagles for AFCON 2025.

Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future

Legit.ng reported on Musa’s comments on his future with the national team, having not earned a call-up to the squad since his involvement at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The captain assumed leadership duties during the tournament even though he did not play, ceding on-pitch captainship to William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo.

