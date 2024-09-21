Segun Odegbami Warns Ahmed Musa Over Rumoured NPFL Return
- Ahmed Musa is reportedly in discussions to return to the Nigerian Professional Football League
- Musa, who previously played in the NPFL, has been without a club since leaving Swiss club Sivasspor in May
- Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami has warned the former Super Eagles captain over the move
Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami has issued a stern warning to Ahmed Musa over his proposed return to the Nigerian Professional Football League.
Musa began his career in the NPFL with Kano Pillars, winning the 2009/10 Golden Boot before moving to Europe with Eredivisie club VVV Venlo in 2010.
He has played for multiple clubs in different countries across Europe and Asia, including the Netherlands, Turkey, England, Russia and Saudi Arabia.
He had a brief spell with Kano Pillars in 2021 which helped him earn a spot in the Super Eagles squad that was eliminated in the round of 16 at AFCON 2021 under Augustine Eguavoen.
Odegbami warns Musa over NPFL move
The 31-year-old teased his return to the Nigerian league on social media early this week, sharing a photo of the clubs’ logos and asking fans to choose his next club.
Football legend and analyst Segun Odegbami has warned the AFCON 2013 winner to desist from returning to the local league to end his career as others have failed in the path.
Odegbami sent this message to Musa in his column with Complete Sports, claiming it is risky to want to use the adventure to get back into that national team squad for AFCON 2025.
Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future
Legit.ng reported on Musa’s comments on his future with the national team, having not earned a call-up to the squad since his involvement at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.
The captain assumed leadership duties during the tournament even though he did not play, ceding on-pitch captainship to William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo.
Segun Odegbami warns Samson Siasia
Legit.ng also reported that Segun Odegbami warned Samson Siasia that it is too early to be a part of the Super Eagles coaching setup a few days after his FIFA suspension ended.
The legendary forward believes it is a high risk for his reputation, and he could be scapegoated if things do not go well in the games against Rwanda and Benin Republic.
