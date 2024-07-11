Ahmed Musa has finally opened up on his true situation with the Nigerian senior national football team

The Super Eagles captain disclosed that he only took a short break as he expects to return to the set-up

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad that finished the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast as runners-up

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has disclosed that he only took a short break from the Nigerian national team, saying he would return.

The 31-year-old was part of the squad that finished second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Although he failed to make a single appearance at the tournament, the then-head coach Jose Peseiro stated that Musa's impact on the squad was special.

Ahmed Musa says he will return to the Super Eagles set-up. Photo Credit: Alex Morton.

Source: Getty Images

The former Kano Pillars star left Turkish club Sivasspor in February after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Since then, he has been a free agent, although reports have linked him with some clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking with Journalists in Kaduna, Musa, who is Nigeria's all-time World Cup scorer with four goals, said via Score Nigeria:

“I only took a little break from the national team. But I didn’t exit the team."

Musa last made a national team appearance during a friendly match against Guinea in January, when he came on as a substitute.

Musa shares moment with family members

Meanwhile, Musa shared pictures from this year's Eid Mubarak celebration with his family in Plateau, Jos.

Musa, who recently linked up with the viral 'angry' Alhaji, was spotted with his very large family in the pictures.

A look at the picture showed over ten children and more than 20 adults posing for the camera.

When Ahmed Musa bagged chieftaincy title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa was turbaned as the Shetiman Kwallon Kafna Nguru in Yobe state in June.

The former Leicester City star received a chieftaincy title in Yobe state as the accomplished footballer was honoured by the Emir of Nguru with the high chieftaincy title

The video of the Nigerian striker greeting the youths and the people of Nguru in Yobe state has warmed hearts online.

Source: Legit.ng