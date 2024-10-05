The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with Libya in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

The Nigerian team had been handed a huge blow in the lead-up to the fixture, with marquee forward, Victor Osimhen, picking up an injury

A freshly surfaced report has detailed a potential return date for the Galatasaray attacker following his hamstring injury

Victor Osimhen's injury appears to be far less severe than initially feared ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures.

The Nigerian forward, who was beginning to regain form at Galatasaray, suffered a setback with a posterior muscle injury during the clash against Kasimpasa.

Widely reported to face up to six weeks on the sidelines, the 25-year-old's condition had become a major concern for interim Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen, with crucial qualifiers looming.

However, a recent report has emerged, offering a clearer assessment of the injury and easing some of the initial concerns surrounding Osimhen's recovery timeline.

New update on Osimhen's injury surfaces

According to Nigerian football expert, Buchi Laba, who is also a close friend of Osimhen, the 25-year-old's injury is not as serious as widely reported. The forward is expected to be out for only 10 days.

The report further details that Galatasaray's decision to substitute him against Kasimpasa was largely precautionary, aimed at preventing any serious damage.

Osimhen is now expected to feature in Galatasaray’s upcoming home fixture against Alanyaspor.

This update comes as a relief for the Nigerian national team as they continue their push to secure a spot in the next edition of the AFCON, facing a determined Libya side.

Led by coach Eguavoen, the Super Eagles will look to host Libya with Osimhen available on October 11, before heading to Benina for the return fixture on October 15.

According to data from FotMob, Osimhen scored in Nigeria's recent qualification victory against the Republic of Benin.

