Victor Osimhen recently suffered an injury to his posterior muscle during Galatasaray's league fixture against Kasimpasa

The injury to the combative forward has put his participation in the upcoming international fixtures with Nigeria in doubt

A report detailing the interim coach of the Nigerian team has identified a potential replacement in case the forward struggles to recover

The recent injury to Victor Osimhen has raised significant concerns among both the Galatasaray coaching staff and the Nigerian technical team.

The marquee striker, who has been in impressive form since his summer transfer saga, sustained the injury during a Turkish league clash against Kasimpasa.

Osimhen's injury has further complicated the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming 2025 AfriEaglesof Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Libya.

Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Angola at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on February 2, 2024. Image: Ulrik Pedersen.

The Nigerian team is expected to announce its squad for the upcoming fixture imminently. However, Osimhen's injury has cast doubt on the final selection made by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the forward's fitness, reports have emerged indicating that Coach Eguavoen has identified a potential replacement for him in the team.

Eguavoen shortlisted replacement for Osimhen

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the 59-year-old has identified Tolu Arokodare as a potential replacement for the forward.

The report details that the interim manager could hand a call-up to the Genk forward in any case Osimhen fails his fitness clearance for the fixture.

Arokodare has been on an impressive run of form for Genk since the start of the new season. The Nigerian forward has recorded six goals so far this season, according to data courtesy of Fotmob for his Belgian outfit.

The former FC Koln striker is one of the numerous players who have been on the Super Eagles' invitee shortlist for a while now.

Galatasaray issues new update on Osimhen’s injury

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Turkish club, Galatasaray, has issued an update on Osimhen’s injury.

The Istanbul club, in its statement, diagnosed the Nigerian striker with pain in his posterior muscle. The report, however, concluded by stating that Osimhen would be put under close evaluation.

The Nigerian forward had requested to be substituted in the league fixture against Kasimpasa. Osimhen’s injury came after he scored a brace in the home fixture against the struggling Kasimpasa.

