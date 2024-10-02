Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with a possible transfer to Chelsea amid his exploits with Turkish powerhouse, Galatasaray

The Nigerian forward appeared poised to join the English Premier League outfit earlier in the summer before the transfer fell through

In a recently surfaced interview, the combative Nigerian striker declared what he deems his actual market value

Victor Osimhen's immediate future and market valuation have increasingly become a major talking point across Europe's football community.

The Nigerian forward, whose potential transfer dominated headlines throughout the recently concluded summer window, remains linked with several clubs across Europe and beyond.

During the final days of the window, a flurry of transfer offers for Osimhen reportedly fell through, with discussions focusing on issues related to his market value.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa at Rams Park Stadium on September 28, 2024. Image: Seskim Photo.

Osimhen eventually secured a move to Galatasaray, a transfer which Corriere dello Sport details to be a dry loan.

However, in a recent interview, the 25-year-old striker, already making an impact at his new club, shared his thoughts on what he believes his true market value should be.

Osimhen speaks on his market value

Speaking with Galatasaray's official YouTube channel, the former Napoli star addressed a range of questions, including one about his perceived market value.

Responding to the inquiry, Osimhen said:

"I am worth more than €100m. There are very few players like me in the world who have achieved the same results and success as I have."

"Everything is tied to my characteristics—the things I do on the pitch and my quality. I believe I deserve a high valuation. I'm aware of the contribution I can make to a team. Do people think differently? Some say €15m, others say 100-120-150. Everyone has their own opinion."

Osimhen has already demonstrated his abilities with his new club, notably scoring a brilliant brace in a league match against Kasimpasa.

In 2023, he also topped the goalscoring charts, leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

The forward will aim to build on his impressive goal tally once he recovers from his recent hamstring setback.

Galatasaray issues new update on Osimhen’s injury

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Turkish club, Galatasaray, has issued an update on Osimhen’s injury.

The Istanbul club, in its statement, diagnosed the Nigerian striker with pain in his posterior muscle. The report, however, concluded by stating that Osimhen would be put under close evaluation.

The Nigerian forward had requested to be substituted in the league fixture against Kasimpasa. Osimhen’s injury came after he scored a brace in the home fixture against the struggling Kasimpasa.

