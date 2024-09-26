Galatasaray kicked off their 2024/25 UEFA Europa League campaign with a victory against PAOK Thessaloniki

Victor Osimhen saw his goal credited as an own goal to defender, Abdul Baba Rahman, following a deflection

The marquee Nigerian attacker has reacted after the Ghanaian defender denied him his maiden Galatasaray goal

Victor Osimhen continues his quest to find the back of the net for the first time with his new club, Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward, who has undoubtedly been in brilliant form with the Turkish outfit, is yet to record a goal for the club.

In his three appearances, the 25-year-old has provided three assists for his teammates; however, a maiden goal for Osimhen still proves elusive.

Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and PAOK FC on September 25, 2024, in Istanbul. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker thought he had opened the scoring on his debut against Rizespor, only for his effort to be credited to teammate, Abdulkerim Bardakcı, on the night.

Osimhen appeared to be certain of a goal in their Europa League fixture against PAOK Thessaloniki; however, a deflection off Ghanaian defender, Abdul Baba Rahman, meant the forward's goal was ruled as an own goal.

In the aftermath of the fixture, Osimhen reacted to the decision after his goal was credited as an own goal.

Osimhen reacts to goal against POAK

Speaking to the media, as reported by GS TV the 25-year-old Osimhen found humour in the ongoing pattern of his goals being credited to other players.

When asked if he felt it was a sign of subtle bad luck, Osimhen responded:

"Unfortunately, it happened again. I feel like my goal is very close, but the most important thing is the success of the team. Our priority is for Galatasaray to win."

Osimhen can take comfort in the fact that his crucial assist helped set the team on course for victory.

According to data from statistical outlet Opta Joe, that assist also etched Osimhen’s name into the record books.

Osimhen's goal drought has quietly sparked reactions among fans on social media, with many expressing their dissatisfaction over his failure to find the back of the net.

Fans react to Osimhen's goal drought

@trendi_dm seemed to take a jab at him with the comment:

“Has he finally turned into a midfielder? We need goals; he’s a striker. Jackson is performing better than he is at a higher level.”

@damascots2014 added:

“He was brought in to score goals—what’s with the assists?”

@Afrofaves chimed in:

“He missed four big chances, though.”

Meanwhile, @MCfc_glock99 took another shot at the striker, saying:

“He’s washed up! 😹”

The former Napoli star will be eager to finally get on the scoresheet in Galatasaray’s upcoming Turkish Super Lig fixture against Kasımpaşa.

Osimhen earns special recognition

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Nigerian forward, Osimhen, has earned special recognition at the Turkish club Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old only recently joined the Turkish outfit following a long, fraught exit from Napoli. Osimhen has adapted well to the demands of the Istanbul club, recording two assists in as many games for the Yellow and Reds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng