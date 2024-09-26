Victor Osimhen has assured that his goals will come after his effort against PAOK FC was adjudged as an own-goal

Galatasaray defeated the Greek club 3-1 in a highly entertaining Europa League game at the RAMS Park on Wednesday night

Osimhen went on to produce an assist later in the game as the Yello Reds continued with their impressive start to the season

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has reacted after his effort was counted as an own-goal as Galatasaray defeated PAOK FC in the Europa League.

The on-loan Napoli striker is yet to find the net since his move to Turkey, however, he has registered three assists in three matches.

Osimhen was decent all night, as Galatasaray needed less than 20 seconds to trouble their new Greek neighbours, with the Nigerian heading inches wide.

After a goalless first half, the home team took the lead in the 48th minute after Osimhen's effort from inside the area was tucked home by Baba Rahman for an own-goal.

Giannis Konstantelias restored parity for PAOK in the 67th minute, but Galatasaray restored their lead shortly after when Yunus Akgün fired the ball beyond Kotarski.

Soccernet reports that the Turkish champions proved the game beyond doubt when Mauro Icardi struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time as it ended Galatasaray 3-1 PAOK FC.

Osimhen disappointed not to score

After the game, Osimhen expressed disappointment that his effort was credited as a Baba Rahman own-goal.

The Super Eagles striker assured the fans that he will begin to get the goals for the club as soon as possible. Osimhen said:

"Unfortunately, my goal was counted as an own goal again. My goal will come. The important thing is for Galatasaray to win."

Galatasaray return to the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday when they take on Kasimpasa in a mouthwatering fixture.

The Yellow Reds are top of the league standings, having maintained a perfect start of six wins in six matches.

Maresca speaks on Osimhen's situation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca did not rule out the possibility of his side completing a deal for the forward.

The tactician emphasised that any such deal would only be pursued if deemed necessary.

Victor Osimhen may have recently finalised his transfer to Galatasaray, but discussions about his future this summer continue to dominate the headlines.

