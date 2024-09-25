Victor Osimhen was on hand to ensure Galatasaray defeated arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

The Nigerian forward provided a brilliant assist for Dries Mertens to double his side's lead against the Yellow Canaries

The marquee striker has earned special recognition in the aftermath of the clash and ahead of his side's UEFA Europa League encounter

Victor Osimhen’s impressive start to life in Turkey continued with another key contribution in Galatasaray’s victory over Fenerbahce.

The Nigerian forward, who recently joined the Istanbul club on loan, dazzled in the Intercontinental Derby, delivering a superb assist for Dries Mertens.

Osimhen came close to scoring himself, but was denied by the brilliance of Fenerbahce’s goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic.

Victor Osimhen celebrates victory during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Ulker Stadium on September 21, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Despite missing out on a goal, Osimhen’s overall performance was widely praised, earning him special recognition in the Turkish Super Lig following Galatasaray’s triumph.

Osimhen earns special recognition

According to data from statistical outlet WhoScored, the Nigerian forward has been named in the Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week.

The 25-year-old, along with his Galatasaray teammate, Fernando Muslera, were the only representatives from the Yellow and Reds to feature in the WhoScored lineup.

Osimhen earned an impressive rating of 7.73 for his performance against Fenerbahce, as determined by the statistical ratings used to compile the Turkish Super Lig Best XI.

Göztepe and Besiktas led the Best XI with three players each, followed by Galatasaray and Sivasspor with two, while Alanyaspor had one representative.

Additionally, data from FotMob highlighted that Osimhen won a team-high four aerial duels during the 90 minutes against Fenerbahce and registered a joint game-high of three key passes, alongside Yunus Akgün and former Premier League stars Edin Dzeko, Fred, and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The former Napoli star also won two fouls and attempted four shots in the derby.

Osimhen will be eager to continue his impressive form for Galatasaray as they prepare to kick off their 2024/25 UEFA Europa League campaign against PAOK Thessaloniki.

Fenerbahce chief trolls Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Fenerbahce vice president, Acun Ilıcalı, trolled Osimhen following his side’s defeat against Galatasaray.

Ilıcalı compared the forward to Youssef En-Nesyri, who was largely ineffective during the encounter for Fenerbahce.

Osimhen provided an assist for Mertens, who skillfully finished past Dominik Livaković to double his side’s lead in the crucial intercontinental derby.

