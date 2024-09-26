Victor Osimhen was on hand to lead Galatasaray to victory in their UEFA Europa League opening fixture

The Nigerian forward provided an assist for Yunus Akgun to ensure victory for Coach Okan Buruk's team

The marquee Nigerian forward etched his name into his personal record book following his display against PAOK Thessaloniki

Victor Osimhen continued his stellar start to life in Turkey, playing a pivotal role in Galatasaray's comfortable victory in their UEFA Europa League clash against PAOK Thessaloniki.

The marquee forward, who recently joined the Istanbul club from Napoli, provided a crucial assist for Yunus Akgün, helping the Yellow and Red begin their UEFA Europa League campaign with an emphatic win.

Osimhen initially thought he had opened the scoring for Okan Buruk's side, but a deflection off Ghana's Abdul Baba Rahman resulted in his effort being credited as an own goal.

Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and PAOK FC on September 25, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Undeterred, Osimhen skillfully set up Akgün for the second goal before Argentine forward Mauro Icardi sealed the victory with a stunning finish.

Following this impressive display, Osimhen etched his name into his personal record books, marking yet another milestone in his career.

Osimhen sets new personal record

According to data from statistical outlet, Opta Joe, the Nigerian forward recorded an assist in three consecutive official matches for the first time in his professional club career.

The former LOSC Lille star provided an assist on his Galatasaray debut against Rizespor and followed it up with another assist in the Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahçe over the weekend before making it three in as many games against PAOK.

However, the former VFL Wolfsburg striker will be eager to end his goal drought when the Yellow and Reds face off against Kasımpaşa in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig fixture.

During his time at Napoli, the 25-year-old amassed over 85 goal involvements in four seasons with the Partenopei, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

Maresca speaks on Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, has provided a new update on the potential signing of Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward, who recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray, continues to attract significant transfer interest from Chelsea.

In the aftermath of the West London side's win over Barrow, the Italian manager provided an update on the club’s position regarding signing Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng