The Super Eagles team remains without a substantive head coach as the October international fixtures draw near

The Nigeria Football Federation appears keen on appointing a foreign tactician for the Super Eagles team

A renowned football expert has urged the football federation to consider appointing Hervé Renard for the team

The question of who the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will appoint as the next permanent coach of the Super Eagles remains a pressing concern for many.

The Nigerian team has been without a substantive head coach since the departure of Finidi George, and several foreign managers have been linked to the possibility of taking over the role.

In the interim, the NFF has opted for Augustine Eguavoen to manage the Super Eagles.

However, a recent report from OwnGoalNigeria details that former Arsenal midfielder, Patrick Vieira, has held discussions with the federation regarding the potential of managing the team.

Amid these ongoing talks and a long list of candidates considered for the Super Eagles' coaching role, a Nigerian football expert has urged the NFF to carefully consider their decision before naming a new coach for the team.

Football expert sends message to NFF

In a conversation with Legit.ng, Nigerian football expert, Akila Matawal, emphasised the importance of the NFF making a shrewd decision that would contribute to the overall development of the country’s national football team.

The renowned football expert expressed his preference for an indigenous coach but noted that if the federation is inclined towards a foreign tactician, it must be someone of the highest quality, such as Hervé Renard.

“I think the NFF should take its time and carefully consider their decision. I don’t mind whether we have a local or foreign manager; all I want is results and development.

I’m not particularly fond of the idea of a foreign manager. It tends to be more expensive, and there’s no guarantee of success. The last three AFCON winners have all been indigenous managers.

We have seen what Morocco achieved at the World Cup with a local coach. Let’s support our own and provide them with an environment that will enable them to succeed. However, if a foreign manager must be hired, my choice will always be Hervé Renard, as he understands African football and has won the AFCON with both Zambia and Côte d'Ivoire.

The NFF, in a communiqué, hinted that it would be focusing its search for a new manager solely on foreign candidates. It remains to be seen which foreign tactician the federation ultimately settles on.

Former Everton star wants Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a former Everton star has expressed interest in coaching the Super Eagles.

Joseph Yobo stated in an interview that the Nigerian team would be missing out on many good benefits if he isn’t appointed coach of the national team.

The 44-year-old previously served as assistant coach to Augustine Eguavoen in 2022.

