The permanent coaching position of the Super Eagles is still in the spotlight ahead of the upcoming international window

Several foreign tacticians have continued to be linked with taking over the vacant role created by the departure of Finidi George

A report detailing that the Nigeria Football Federation is considering a former Arsenal midfielder for the role has recently surfaced

The coaching situation of Nigeria’s Super Eagles is firmly in the spotlight as the upcoming international window approaches.

Since the departure of Finidi George following the June international window, the senior men's national team has been without a permanent coach.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria team have been without a substantive coach since the departure of Finidi George. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

In response, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced through a communiqué that it will focus its search on appointing a foreign tactician for the Super Eagles.

Amid this ongoing search and the various names being linked to the position, a recent report suggests that the football federation is subtly considering the appointment of a former Arsenal star.

NFF considers appointment of former Arsenal star

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly made contact with former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira.

Since venturing into coaching in September 2013, Vieira has held various coaching roles at several clubs, including New York City FC, OGC Nice, Crystal Palace, and most recently, French Liggue 1 club, Strasbourg.

The 48-year-old was approached by the NFF to gauge his interest in managing the Super Eagles, and he reportedly responded positively.

However, the report concludes that while contacts have been made between both parties, no formal proceedings have been initiated regarding a potential appointment.

Throughout Vieira's decade-long coaching career, his most successful stint was with Major League Soccer's New York City FC, where he achieved a winning percentage of 44%, according to data from Fotmob.

It remains to be seen whether any formal proceedings with the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner will materialise.

Former Everton star wants Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a former Everton star has expressed interest in coaching the Super Eagles.

Joseph Yobo stated in an interview that the Nigerian team would be missing out on many good benefits if he isn’t appointed coach of the national team.

The 44-year-old previously served as assistant coach to Augustine Eguavoen in 2022.

