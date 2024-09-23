The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain without a permanent coach as the October international window approaches

Several high-profile managers have been linked with the possibility of coaching the Nigerian senior men's national team

A former captain of Premier League side Everton has explained why he believes he must coach the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The question of who will become the next permanent manager of the Super Eagles of Nigeria looms large, sparking widespread speculation within the country’s footballing circles.

Several high-profile coaches have been linked with the possibility of managing the West African powerhouse, especially as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) intensifies its search for a permanent head coach.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been without a substantive coach since the June International window. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Amid the ongoing search, a number of coaches have subtly expressed interest in taking on the role.

One such figure is former Everton captain, Joseph Yobo, who recently hinted at his desire to take charge of the national team.

In a recent interview, Yobo, who proudly represented Nigeria in the green and white for over a decade, outlined why he believes he is the right man to lead the Super Eagles.

Former Everton star on Super Eagles job

As reported by Brila.net, the 44-year-old expressed his strong desire to coach the Nigerian national team, emphasising that the team would be missing out on a valuable asset if he is not appointed.

"My life doesn’t depend on coaching, but if I don’t return to coaching, I believe Nigeria will have missed something. Everyone who knows me understands my passion for the game—I put my heart into it,” Yobo stated.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner was previously appointed as an assistant coach for the Super Eagles in 2022.

Having earned over 100 caps for Nigeria, according to Sofascore, Yobo has yet to make a return to elite coaching since stepping down from his role in 2022.

Pitso Mosimane wants Super Eagles job?

Legit.ng in another report hinted that former Saudi Pro League coach, Pitso Mosimane, may be interested in coaching Nigeria.

The former Abha club manager, in an interview, detailed he has received offers from two West African countries.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager has often expressed his admiration for the Super Eagles team.

Source: Legit.ng