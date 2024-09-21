Nigerian politician Senator Dino Melaye has issued a warning to Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali

The Kogi State politician is aiming for Nwabali's slot after he was in goal during a novelty football match

The Chippa United goalkeeper became the national team’s first choice after taking his chance at AFCON 2023

Stanley Nwabali has received a warning from a Nigerian politician that his position as the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper is under threat if he doesn't sit up.

Nwabali became the Super Eagles' first-choice shot-stopper after former head coach Jose Peseiro trusted him at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and he took his chances.

Victor Osimhen and Stanley Nwabali discussing during Nigeria's 2-0 win over Cameroon at AFCON 2023. Photo by Visionhaus.

He helped a defensively solid Super Eagles reach the final, which Nigeria lost to host Ivory Coast, saving penalties in the shootout against South Africa in the semifinal.

His performances were expected to earn him a move away from Chippa United, but he is still with the PSL club and was named the captain after signing a three-year contract extension.

Senator Dino Melaye warns Nwabali

Former Senator Dino Melaye has issued a warning to Nwabali that he could be coming for the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper if the number one does not sit up.

Melaye was recently involved in a football match where he was the goalkeeper. Despite having a failed penalty stop attempt, he sent a message to the national team shot-stopper on social media.

The Kogi State politician drew the reaction of Nigerians on the post, with a few comments suggesting he should aim higher and get signed by top European clubs.

@Z2Htv wrote:

''Manchester United will sign you in replacement of Onana''

@dicmacg1 replied:

''When did you become Nwabali replacement SDM 😂''

@Magik_jay_ replied:

''You gat the head already 😂😂😂''

@ezechukwumicha4 replied:

''I love it when you know that your body needs some warm-up.''

Eguavoen unimpressed with Nwabali

Legit.ng reported that Augustine Eguavoen was unimpressed with Nwabali after the goalkeeper’s time-wasting antics in the 0-0 draw against Rwanda in Kigali.

The team was chasing a late winner in the AFCON 2025 match, but the South Africa-based goalkeeper was going down unnecessarily to see out the draw.

