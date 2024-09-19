Nigerians React as Victor Olatunji Makes History on UEFA Champions League Debut

Victor Olatunji was on the scoresheet as Sparta Prague defeated RB Salzburg 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League

The impressive Nigerian striker also registered an assist during the encounter to make history for himself

Nigerians have continued to react after the forward went on to hit the "I'm a chosen, who are you?" celebration

Victor Olatunji made history on his UEFA Champions League debut after scoring in Sparta Prague's victory over RB Salzburg.

The impressive Nigerian forward found the back of the net just before halftime inside the epet Arena stadium in Czechia.

Kaan Kairinen opened the scoring for the hosts as early as the second minute of the encounter, while Qazim Laci sealed the win in the 58th minute.

Victor Olatunji is the first Nigerian to score and register an assist on his Champions League debut. Photo: Michal Cizek.

Source: Getty Images

The Cable reports that Olatunji has become the first Nigerian to score and assist in his UEFA Champions League debut.

The 25-year-old received a pass from Filip Panak and took a one-time strike, despite the acute angle to open his goals account on Europe’s biggest stage.

He also created his side's third goal after he set up Qazim Lazi to extend his team’s lead.

Fans hail Victor Olatunji

Meanwhile, a number of fans have stormed Olatunji's Instagram page as they continue to congratulate him for the feat.

@_chukwu_nonso_ wrote:

"Great goal! “I am a chosen, who are you?”

@johnys_th_acs added:

On Tuesday I will bring a big Nigerian flag with your name after the match try to find it Victor

@pejsekbailey said:

"Too bad you didn't notice my poster I made for you. G.O.A.T."

Olatunju hits 'I'm a chosen' celebration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji showed off the viral "I'm a Chosen, who are you?" slang after scoring on his UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday night.

The Nigerian internet space is awash with multiple clips of testimonies from members of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries.

Staunch members of the popular church in Lagos are seen wearing a yellow apron inscribed with "I'm a chosen, who are you?"

