The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a substantive head coach following the departure of Finidi George

The Nigeria Football Federation has commenced talks with several foreign tacticians for the vacant position

Former Abha club manager Pitso Mosimane has subtly declared his interest in managing the Super Eagles

The search for a substantive coach for the Super Eagles is ongoing, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) actively seeking a suitable manager for the team.

Several elite foreign tacticians have been linked to the vacant position, including Bruno Labbadia, who was initially appointed by the federation before an unexpected turn of events led to his departure.

In the meantime, the NFF has appointed Augustine Eguavoen to continue in his role as interim coach while the search for a fitting manager continues.

Amid this pursuit, former Saudi Professional League manager, Pitso Mosimane, has subtly expressed his interest in taking the helm of Nigeria's national team.

Mosimane speaks on coaching Nigeria

In an interview with SABC, the former Abha club manager hinted that he is considering offers for national team positions.

The 60-year-old explained he has received two offers from West African countries but emphasised that any coaching opportunity must come with a team capable of winning the World Cup.

"I've only taken a country to the World Cup once, so maybe my next job will be with a national team. I must admit that interests me more, but just because I mention a national team doesn’t mean I’ll accept any offer," Mosimane stated.

"You want a national team that you believe can reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, because once you’re in the semi-finals, you could make it to the final, and from there, you might just win it.

"These are some of the factors we're considering—unless a club offers me a position in a league I’m keen to engage with, like those in Saudi Arabia or Qatar."

"We’ve had discussions with two West African countries, and I expressed interest in those. However, things are handled differently in those regions," he stated.

Mosimane has consistently praised the Super Eagles and previously indicated his interest in coaching Nigeria, highlighting the appeal of several Nigerian players, as reported by media outlet The Citizens.

