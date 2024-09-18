Augustine Eguavoen was recently appointed as interim coach of the senior men’s national team of Nigeria

The 59-year-old has previously recorded mixed results during his previous stints with the Super Eagles

A former Italian Serie A defender has explained what the interim Nigerian coach lacks to be classified as elite

Augustine Eguavoen is back at the helm of the Super Eagles for his fourth spell as manager of the team.

The 59-year-old, who was appointed interim coach, has so far led the Super Eagles to a positive run of results during the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures.

The seemingly impressive performance by the Nigerian team under Eguavoen has led to clamour for him to be appointed as the permanent coach of the national team, spiking in rather astronomical fashion.

However, amid these growing calls, a former AC Milan defender has identified one thing he believes the Super Eagles coach lacks to be considered elite.

Ex-Milan defender speaks on Eguavoen

In an interview with Brila.net, former AC Milan defender, Taribo West, expressed his thoughts on the current Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, emphasising that he lacks what he calls "grace."

Taribo, who also had a stint with Inter Milan, explained that whenever Eguavoen is appointed as interim coach, he impresses with strong performances. However, when given the job on a permanent basis, his results tend to fall short of expectations.

"Whenever Eguavoen leads the team, he brings a unique touch that sets the team apart," Taribo remarked. "It’s like watching the team return to its glory days, the way they play."

He continued, "But my concern is that in major tournaments, when it matters most, something always goes wrong. I believe Eguavoen can be the right coach, but he needs grace. That’s what’s missing from him."

Eguavoen has been appointed as Super Eagles coach twice ahead of major competitions, and on both occasions, he fell short of the high expectations placed on him.

In 2022, he led the team in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but Nigeria suffered a surprising early exit after losing to Tunisia. According to data from Transfermarkt.com, Eguavoen was also at the helm when Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

NFF chief speaks on Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) chief has provided clarity on the appointment of Winfried Schafer as coach of the Super Eagles.

The federation chief, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that there is no truth to the swirling report.

The NFF boss, however, explained that the search for a suitable coach for the Super Eagles is still ongoing, and a decision on the appropriate candidate has yet to be made.

