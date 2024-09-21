The Super Eagles of Nigeria team continue to attract a flurry of interest from players plying their trade across Europe and beyond

Oftentimes, players of Nigerian descent representing elite clubs across Europe have declared their interest in donning the green and white kit of the Super Eagles

Udinese full-back Kingsley Ehizibue, in an interview, has subtly sent a message to the Nigerian football hierarchy about representing the Super Eagles

The Super Eagles have seen a surge of interest from players of Nigerian descent in recent years.

With the team regaining form, particularly following strong performances in recent international fixtures, an increasing number of Europe-based players with Nigerian heritage have expressed their desire to represent the national team.

Notable examples include Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo, and more recently, German Onugkha, who stated in an interview with Danish outlet, Bold.dk that he would proudly choose Nigeria over Russia.

Amid this growing interest from foreign-born players, a Serie A defender has also hinted at his willingness to represent Nigeria.

Serie A defender speaks on representing Nigeria

In an interview with Goal, Udinese star, Kingsley Ehizibue, expressed his desire to represent Nigeria.

The versatile full-back, who is also eligible to play for the Netherlands, revealed that representing Nigeria has been on his mind for some time.

"During international breaks, when I see everyone leaving for national duty, I think, 'Oh man, I need to change this! I don’t want to be left here training with just 10 other guys,'" Ehizibue said.

"Even for that reason alone, I’m desperate to get called up!"

Born in Germany and raised in the Netherlands—where he represented the country at youth level—Ehizibue has made it clear that his dream is to play for Nigeria. While he has been called up in the past, he has yet to make his debut for the Super Eagles. However, that opportunity might not be too far away.

The Nigerian team, currently managed by Augustine Eguavoen, has been the subject of reports suggesting the 59-year-old coach is looking to introduce new players into the current squad setup.

Ilenikhena interested in representing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that George Ilenikhena is interested in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The young forward is eligible to represent both the Nigerian team and the French national team through his ancestral roots.

So far, the Monaco star has yet to commit to either nation but is leaning toward the possibility of donning the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.

