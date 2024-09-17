Jay Jay Okocha Chooses GOAT Between Messi and Ronaldo, Explains His Decision

Jay Jay Okocha has named his GOAT as the former Nigerian captain cites one difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The world is split on the eternal conversation as fans, pundits, and players continue the 'greatest of all time' debate

Okocha, who also left an indelible footprint, has finally waded into the conversation as he choses his GOAT between the pair

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has weighed in on the eternal GOAT conversation over who is better, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fans, pundits, and past and present football players have continued to offer diverse opinions on who the greatest footballer of all time is.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the conversation following their exploits at the top for almost two decades.

Jay Jay Okocha picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: PAUL ELLIS.

The pair split football's most coveted individual prize, the Ballon d'Or, between themselves a staggering thirteen times.

While Messi has won it eight times, Ronaldo boasts of five awards as they continue to play into their late 30s, Planet Football reports.

Mercurial midfielder Okocha, who made a name for himself while playing for top clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, PSG, and Bolton Wanderers, has entered the GOAT conversation.

In a chat with Pulse Fun Facts, the 51-year-old admitted that both Messi and Ronaldo can be referred to as the GOATs.

Probed further, the former Super Eagles captain said:

"They are both GOATs, by the way; but my personal GOAT is Messi because he looks more natural to me".

Okocha had a remarkable footballing career between 1990 and 2012 when he dazzled the world with his skills and trickery.

He became a household name during his time in England as Bolton Wanderers fans gave him the moniker 'so good they named him twice'.

When Paul Scholes named his GOAT

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Scholes quickly weighed in on the long-standing GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Scholes experienced firsthand Ronaldo's remarkable talent, having played alongside the Portuguese for six years at Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 before his £80 million transfer to Real Madrid.

The United legend believes that the Real Madrid legend still falls short of Messi, his longtime competitor.

