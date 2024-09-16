3 Players Messi and Ronaldo Agree Could Win Ballon d’Or in Future
- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had the greatest Ballon d'Or rivalry ever for about 15 years
- The two football superstars have won 13 of the last 15 Golden Balls during their rivalry years
- They have jointly named three young players they think could win the award in the coming years
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
France Football have released the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, with the official event to crown the best footballer in the last year expected in October.
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is the current holder after beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to win his record-extending eighth award last year.
Cristiano Ronaldo is his closest rival, with five Golden Balls, the last of which came in 2018, and they have agreed on three players who could win the award soon.
Who are the three players Messi and Ronaldo have tipped to win the Ballon d'Or, as first called by Planet Football?
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Players tipped for Ballon d'Or
1. Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe has been widely regarded as a future Ballon d'Or winner since he broke onto the scene as a teenager at AS Monaco and helped the French club win the French Ligue 1 title in the 2016/17 season, breaking Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance.
The closest he has come to the award was finishing third last year behind Haaland and Messi. Ronaldo and Messi both agree that the new Real Madrid star is one to watch for the prize. He is unlikely to win this year with teammates Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, who are the favourites.
2. Erling Haaland
According to Mirror UK, many fans believe the Norwegian forward should have won last year's award after leading Manchester City to a historic treble in his first season, being the highest goalscorer in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.
Messi and Ronaldo unanimously agree that Haaland will have his chance to win the award in the coming years as he is arguably the best striker in the world.
3. Lamine Yamal
The baby bathed by Messi in 2007 is the closest to the Argentine superstar, having come through Barcelona’s famous academy La Masia. He is currently dazzling in the first team after Xavi Hernandez promoted him as a 15-year-old.
According to Goal, he is the favourite to win the Kopa trophy, awarded to the best young player and voted for by former Ballon d'Or winners. He was also nominated for the main award after helping Spain win Euro 2024 and was named the best young player.
Odumodublvck tips Rodri for Ballon d'Or
Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck backed Rodri for Ballon d'Or after declaring him the best player in the world over Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.
The Afrobeats artist was also named the Spanish star the best defensive midfielder in the world, ahead of his favourite Arsenal and England star, Declan Rice.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com