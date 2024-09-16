Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had the greatest Ballon d'Or rivalry ever for about 15 years

The two football superstars have won 13 of the last 15 Golden Balls during their rivalry years

They have jointly named three young players they think could win the award in the coming years

France Football have released the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, with the official event to crown the best footballer in the last year expected in October.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is the current holder after beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to win his record-extending eighth award last year.

Lionel Messi presenting his Ballon d'Or to Inter Miami fans. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is his closest rival, with five Golden Balls, the last of which came in 2018, and they have agreed on three players who could win the award soon.

Who are the three players Messi and Ronaldo have tipped to win the Ballon d'Or, as first called by Planet Football?

Players tipped for Ballon d'Or

1. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has been widely regarded as a future Ballon d'Or winner since he broke onto the scene as a teenager at AS Monaco and helped the French club win the French Ligue 1 title in the 2016/17 season, breaking Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance.

The closest he has come to the award was finishing third last year behind Haaland and Messi. Ronaldo and Messi both agree that the new Real Madrid star is one to watch for the prize. He is unlikely to win this year with teammates Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, who are the favourites.

2. Erling Haaland

According to Mirror UK, many fans believe the Norwegian forward should have won last year's award after leading Manchester City to a historic treble in his first season, being the highest goalscorer in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Messi and Ronaldo unanimously agree that Haaland will have his chance to win the award in the coming years as he is arguably the best striker in the world.

3. Lamine Yamal

The baby bathed by Messi in 2007 is the closest to the Argentine superstar, having come through Barcelona’s famous academy La Masia. He is currently dazzling in the first team after Xavi Hernandez promoted him as a 15-year-old.

According to Goal, he is the favourite to win the Kopa trophy, awarded to the best young player and voted for by former Ballon d'Or winners. He was also nominated for the main award after helping Spain win Euro 2024 and was named the best young player.

Odumodublvck tips Rodri for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck backed Rodri for Ballon d'Or after declaring him the best player in the world over Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

The Afrobeats artist was also named the Spanish star the best defensive midfielder in the world, ahead of his favourite Arsenal and England star, Declan Rice.

