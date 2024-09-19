Talks about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo calling time on his illustrious footballing career have often surfaced

The Al Nassr captain, who turns 40 in February 2025, made his professional debut in July 2002 with Sporting CP

Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has hinted at when the former Real Madrid star could finally retire from football

The marquee forward, who will go down as one of the best to grace the beautiful game of football, is in his 22nd year as a professional footballer, having burst onto the scene with Sporting CP.

The Al-Nassr star himself has teased about retirement, often stating that when he loses his passion for the beautiful game, he will call it quits.

However, amid these swirling talks of possible retirement, the partner of the Al-Nassr forward, Georgina Rodriguez, has hinted at when Ronaldo could retire.

Georgina speaks on Ronaldo retiring

In her Netflix reality series, "I Am Georgina," the model and social media influencer candidly shared her thoughts on when the former Manchester United star might retire.

As reported by BolaVip, the 30-year-old expressed that Ronaldo remains highly motivated to continue playing soccer for the foreseeable future.

“He’s incredibly hardworking. I tell him that he has everything and we could enjoy life together, but he responds, ‘You guys are my everything, and football is my passion,’” she said.

“It’s remarkable how motivated he still is about football, just as he was the day I met him. When people ask, ‘When do you think he’ll retire?’ I honestly think it might be at 50,” Georgina added.

Ronaldo himself recently stated in an interview captured by ESPN that he aims to surpass the 1,000-goal mark after recently surpassing the milestone of 900 in his international fixture against Scotland.

Ronaldo's performance under Italian managers

As Stefano Pioli prepares to take over at Al-Nassr, Legit.ng delves into Ronaldo's track record with Italian managers.

Over the years, Ronaldo has worked under four different Italian coaches, each yielding varying levels of success. His most successful period came under the guidance of current Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

