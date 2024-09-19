AC Milan could sack head coach Paulo Fonseca four games into the Serie A season if they lose to Inter Milan

Fonseca took charge of the club ahead of the season after title-winning manager Stefano Pioli was sacked

Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze enjoyed a great pre-season under Fonseca but could have a new manager soon

Super Eagles attacker Samuel could have a new manager soon as AC Milan could part ways with Paulo Fonseca if they lose the derby against Inter Milan on Sunday.

Fonseca took charge of the team ahead of the new season after 2022 title-winning manager Stefano Pioli was let go, but a poor start to the campaign has put his future in doubt.

Samuel Chukwueze all smiles with his AC Milan teammates ok training. Photo by Claudio Villa.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Milan Post, the Super Eagles star who enjoyed a great pre-season under the manager could have a new head coach only five games into the start of the season.

As reported by Football Italia, the club have drawn up a list of four replacements and have also been offered another manager if they sack the Portuguese coach.

Legit.ng looks at the five coaches linked to the Milan job.

Chukwueze’s potential next coaches

1. Maurizio Sarri

According to reports in the Italian media, Sarri is the favourite to be hired if the Rossoneri decide that a change is necessary. The former Chelsea boss has been unemployed since resigning at Lazio in March. His preferred 4-3-3 could be an advantage for Chukwueze.

2. Massimiliano Allegri

The six-time Italian Serie A winner, including the 2011 Scudetto with Milan, is also on the consideration list, having been out of job since Juventus sacked him for misconduct at the end of last season. His appointment could spell uncertainty for the Nigerian’s future.

3. Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel turned down multiple offers to take time off football after leaving his role as Bayern Munich head coach last summer. He is a tactically flexible manager whose appointment could revive Chukwueze even further for AC Milan.

4. Edin Terzic

Terzic has a four-year-old managerial career and has only coached Borussia Dortmund twice. He left the club at his request after leading the team to the UEFA Champions League final last season, which he lost to Real Madrid.

5. David Moyes

According to Metro UK, Moyes is the favourite to return to his former club, Everton, if Sean Dyche is sacked, but his agent has contacted Milan that his client is interested in the job if Fonseca is sacked. His previous managerial experience at a top club was with Manchester United, which went badly for him.

Ibrahimovic tight-lipped over Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic refused to comment on the rumours that the club attempted to sign Victor Osimhen on loan before he joined Galatasaray.

The request was reportedly turned down by Napoli, who were unwilling to let their player join a rival for cheap, and Ibrahimovic did not confirm or deny the reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng