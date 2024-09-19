The Super Eagles continue their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series with a clash against Libya

Interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, is expected to continue in his role and oversee the upcoming October fixture

A report detailing a list of new players set to be included in his squad for the fixture has recently surfaced

The Nigerian football hierarchy aims to build on the Super Eagles' impressive performances during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

The team, who finished as runners-up in the previous edition of AFCON, began their qualification journey with a win against the Republic of Benin and a draw with Rwanda.

Next, the Super Eagles face a crucial double-header against Libya. They are set to host the Mediterranean Knights on October 11 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium before travelling to Tripoli for the return leg on October 15.

Ahead of these important fixtures, a report by OwnGoalNigeria has detailed that interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has named a squad list for the games. Notably, the list includes five new players who were absent in the previous qualification matches.

In light of this, we take a closer look at the new additions to the Super Eagles’ squad.

New players in Super Eagles squad list

Chrisantus Uche

The Getafe midfielder has quickly become a key player for Pepe Bordalás’ side since the start of the new campaign.

The 21-year-old has been in excellent form for the Madrid-based club. Primarily a central midfielder, Uche has demonstrated impressive goalscoring ability and is occasionally deployed in attack for the Azulones, alongside Bertug Yildirim.

Hamzat Ojediran

The central midfielder is another player reportedly included in the squad. The Lens star has quickly settled into life at the French club following his transfer from Hungarian side Debrecen. The 20-year-old previously featured for Nigeria's youth teams.

Gabriel Osho

The centre-back is another potential inclusion in the final squad for the upcoming fixture. The former Luton defender was previously handed a call-up following the conclusion of the 2023 AFCON; however, an injury kept him out of the team.

Chidera Ejuke

The Sevilla forward is another player who could earn a recall to the national team.

The former Hertha Berlin star has been one of Sevilla's top performers under new manager García Pimienta. Ejuke last featured for the Super Eagles in November 2022.

Nathan Tella

The Bayer Leverkusen star is another player who could earn a return to the Nigerian team. Tella last featured for the Super Eagles in 2023 and missed the June international window due to family-related issues.

NFF chief speaks on Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) chief has provided clarity on the appointment of Winfried Schafer as coach of the Super Eagles.

The federation chief, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that there is no truth to the swirling report.

The NFF boss, however, explained that the search for a suitable coach for the Super Eagles is still ongoing, and a decision on the appropriate candidate has yet to be made.

