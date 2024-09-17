Victor Osimhen recently completed a transfer from Italian outfit, Napoli, to Turkish football powerhouse, Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward has since been replaced at the Neapolitan club by Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku

An Italian football expert has explained why the Partenopei are better off with Lukaku compared to Osimhen

Victor Osimhen may have completed a transfer to Galatasaray, but several individuals appear still distraught by the forward's exit from Napoli.

The highly sought-after Nigerian forward, who was the centre of a protracted transfer saga, attracted interest from numerous elite clubs both within and outside Europe's footballing circle.

However, a deal failed to materialise as interested parties could not reach agreements with either Napoli or Osimhen’s representatives.

Ultimately, Osimhen made the move to Galatasaray, especially after being replaced by Romelu Lukaku and sidelined from Napoli’s first-team setup.

In the wake of his departure, an Italian football expert has offered insights into why Napoli might be better off with Lukaku’s arrival rather than Osimhen’s continued presence.

Italian journalist speaks on Osimhen

In an interview reported by Score Nigeria, Italian football expert, Valter Di Maggio, explained why he believes Napoli is a stronger team with Romelu Lukaku than with Victor Osimhen.

According to the Italian journalist, the team appears to be more functional in attack with the Belgian forward.

“For me, Lukaku is not only stronger but also a leader on the pitch and more functional than Osimhen,” Di Maggio stated.

“We will always appreciate Osimhen, but he had some negative aspects, while I don’t see any such issues with Lukaku.”

Di Maggio also noted, “It’s not surprising that Lukaku came from Chelsea and was sought after by Napoli. In contrast, Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray was largely due to the transfer fee, as other clubs were not as interested.”

Since his transfer to Napoli, Lukaku has made an impressive start. The 31-year-old has been involved in four goals across two appearances for the club, according to data from FotMob.

