Napoli signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea after Antonio Conte requested for the Belgian forward

The move happened before title-winning striker Victor Osimhen left on loan to Galatasaray of Turkey

Defender Amir Rrahmani has stated the difference between the two strikers after the win over Cagliari

A Napoli player has stated the difference between Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku after the team's emphatic 4-0 win over Cagliari to move top of the Serie A table.

Osimhen led the line for Napoli for four years before joining Turkish champions Galatasaray on loan two weeks ago despite seeing moves to top European clubs botched.

Romelu Lukaku was named the man-of-the-match for his performance during Napoli's 4-0 win over Cagliari. Photo by SSC Napoli.

Even before the Nigerian left the club, Antonio Conte pushed Napoli to sign Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal from Premier League club Chelsea as his replacement.

The Super Eagles star made his Galatasaray debut at the weekend and provided an assist in the 5-0 win over Rizespor, while Lukaku has scored two and assisted two in as many games in Naples.

Difference between Osimhen and Lukaku

Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani, speaking to TuttoMercato, stated the difference between the two players after the team dismantled Cagliari at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“Very much,” he said about having a reference like Lukaku. “In previous years we had Osimhen, who kept the ball less and looked more for depth. With Lukaku instead we can play even under pressure, he has a strong physique and helps us to go and get the second balls and close the actions.”

The Belgian forward has already created a bond with Georgian winger Khvicha Khvarastkelia, with whom Osimhen also enjoyed a great partnership in the title-winning season.

The Nigerian's debut in Turkey got off to a flying start, and if not for his teammate Abdülkerim Bardakcı getting a touch on his goal-bound shot, he would have had a goal on his debut.

Osimhen could leave Galatasaray as early as January if an offer arrives from some top clubs, with Chelsea in the mix for a pre-agreement, as noted by Football Insider.

Osimhen's message to Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to Galatasaray fans after playing the full 90 minutes on his debut in that 5-0 win over Rizespor at the RAMS Stadium.

The striker got an assist and shared moments with the Gala ultras, who took him to their midst to do the trademark Galatasaray dance, and he expressed appreciation on social media.

