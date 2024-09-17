Ademola Lookman has recently been shortlisted among the top 30 candidates for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

The Atalanta forward, alongside a flurry of players including Vinícius Júnior and Rodrigo Hernández, will be vying for the prize

A former Barcelona attacker has predicted where he believes the Nigerian forward will finish in the final standings of the France Football prize

The 2024 Ballon d'Or is generating considerable excitement in Nigerian football circles for several compelling reasons.

While fans across Nigeria eagerly await the announcement of the prestigious award winner, the nomination of Ademola Lookman adds an extra layer of intrigue to this year’s competition.

The Atalanta forward, who has been in stellar form since joining the Bergamo club, made headlines with his standout performance in the UEFA Europa League final against what seemed like an unstoppable Bayer Leverkusen team.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the PGE National Stadium. Image: Grzegorz Wajda.

Lookman continues to impress, as demonstrated by his recent brilliant goal and silky assist in Atalanta’s victory over Fiorentina.

His series of remarkable performances has sparked much discussion about his potential placement in the final Ballon d'Or standings.

Former Barcelona attacker, Emmanuel Amuneke, is among those who have shared their views on Lookman's possible position in the France Football award rankings.

Amuneke on Lookman’s Ballon d’Or standing

Speaking in an interview with media outlet Sports Boom, the former Barcelona star tipped Lookman to finish on the podium for the 2024 Ballon d'Or prize.

The Heartland of Owerri manager also expressed his delight with the forward's staggering form. Amuneke concluded by sharing his excitement about witnessing Lookman embrace Nigerian culture, as well as his strong position to clinch the 2024 Africa Player of the Year award.

Lookman’s nomination for the Ballon d'Or makes him the eighth Nigerian to be nominated for the prestigious prize, according to data courtesy of Soar Super Eagles.

The 26-year-old's nomination for the prize also follows Victor Osimhen’s eighth-place finish in the 2023 standings for the award.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or nomination

Legit.ng reported Lookman's reaction to Ballon d'Or nomination after he was named in the 30-man shortlist for football’s most coveted individual award.

The Atalanta forward became the eighth Nigerian footballer to feature on the list. His most impressive highlight in the year was a hat trick in the Europa League final.

