Bayer Leverkusen returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga with a clash away at TSG Hoffenheim

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface was on hand to score a brace and provide an assist for Xabi Alonso’s side

The 23-year-old dazzled past defender, Alexander Prass, before finishing brilliantly past goalkeeper, Oliver Baumann

Victor Boniface spearheaded Bayer Leverkusen's return to winning ways in the Bundesliga with a commanding victory at the PreZero Arena against TSG Hoffenheim.

The Nigerian forward played a pivotal role, contributing an assist and scoring twice to secure a dominant win for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Boniface set the stage with a stunning assist to Martin Terrier, who opened the scoring for the defending Bundesliga champions. He then added to his tally with a superb goal of his own.

Victor Boniface scores during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at PreZero-Arena on September 14, 2024 in Sinsheim. Image: Alex Grimm.

Shortly after Florian Wirtz converted a penalty, Boniface completed his brace with another well-taken strike, capping off an impressive performance.

While Leverkusen’s overall display was brilliant, it’s Boniface’s standout goals that are generating significant buzz on social media.

Boniface’s goals against Hoffenheim

The Super Eagles forward, who netted the first of his two goals in the 30th minute, received a superb defence-splitting pass from Granit Xhaka.

Boniface skillfully dribbled past defender, Alexander Prass, before finishing stylishly past the onrushing goalkeeper, Oliver Baumann.

The former Union St.-Gilloise star struck again for his second goal, this time after another precise pass from Jeremie Frimpong. Boniface deftly manoeuvred around Czech Republic defender, Pavel Kadeřábek, before slotting the ball into the bottom corner, beneath goalkeeper, Baumann.

His brace secured a 4-1 victory for Leverkusen on the night. According to data from FotMob, Alonso’s side had previously endured their first Bundesliga defeat in over a season during their last league match against RB Leipzig.

Leverkusen will now look to build on their impressive performance as they prepare for their UEFA Champions League fixture away at Feyenoord.

