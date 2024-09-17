Augustine Eguavoen continues to act in his role as interim coach of the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming October international fixtures

A recent report has surfaced detailing that the 59-year-old has drawn up the squad list for the upcoming fixtures against Libya

The report also mentions that the interim coach has omitted two players who featured in the September fixtures from the next round of games

The Nigeria football hierarchy is swiftly preparing for the next phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures.

The Super Eagles, who secured a victory against the Republic of Benin and a draw against Rwanda, are gearing up for a double-header against Libya.

Ahead of these fixtures against The Mediterranean Knights, a report has emerged revealing that interim manager Augustine Eguavoen has finalised the squad list.

Augustine Eguavoen attends to a press conference in Garoua on the eve of the AFCON match between Nigeria and Tunisia. Image: Daniel Beloumou.

According to OwnGoalNigeria, the 59-year-old has compiled a 23-player roster for the upcoming matches, which includes several players from the recent international window, although two players have been omitted.

Eguavoen omits two players from squad list

As captured by the report, the interim manager has opted to drop the duo of Alhassan Yusuf and Benjamin Tanimu from his roster.

The acting manager has, however, recalled veteran defender, Kenneth Omeruo, who had missed the last three international fixtures due to several personal reasons.

The list is expected to be published in the coming days, with the international window slated for the first weeks of October.

According to a report courtesy of Fotmob, the Super Eagles will host Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on October 11 before travelling to Tripoli for a return fixture on October 15.

The Libyan national team has failed to record any positive results against the Super Eagles in well over a decade.

NFF chief speaks on Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) chief has provided clarity on the appointment of Winfried Schafer as coach of the Super Eagles.

The federation chief, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that there is no truth to the swirling report. The NFF boss, however, explained that the search for a suitable coach for the Super Eagles is still ongoing, and a decision on the appropriate candidate has yet to be made.

