The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a permanent head coach following the departure of former assistant manager, Finidi George

A circulating report detailed that the Nigeria Football Federation was set to announce German tactician, Winfried Schafer, as the coach of the Nigerian team

A member of the federation hierarchy has reacted to reports of the veteran tactician being appointed as coach of the Super Eagles

The coaching situation of the Super Eagles has once again come under the spotlight, especially following recent reports.

Nigeria's senior men’s football team has been without a permanent head coach since the June international window, with Augustine Eguavoen stepping in as interim coach to guide the squad.

However, according to a recent report by Guardian Sports, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly reached an agreement with a German tactician to take charge as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The report reveals that veteran coach, Winfried Schäfer, has agreed to terms with the federation, with an official announcement expected soon.

In response to the mixed reactions trailing the rumoured appointment of the former Cameroon boss, a senior NFF official has addressed the situation.

NFF chief reacts to Schafer rumour

Speaking on the rumoured appointment of the new manager, as reported by BSN Sport, a Nigeria Football Federation chief, who chose to remain anonymous, denied that Winfried Schäfer had reached an agreement to become the Super Eagles head coach.

“We are not aware of that,” he stated.

"While the federation is still searching for a suitable coach for the Super Eagles, we are not in contact with Schäfer."

Schäfer, who boasts a wealth of experience managing various teams throughout his illustrious career, has coached both within and outside Africa.

The 74-year-old previously led the Cameroonian national team from 2001 to 2004, Jamaica from 2013 to 2016, and most recently managed Qatari club Al-Khor, his last documented coaching role in 2021.

Siasia gives condition to return to Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Samson Siasia has issued two conditions for him to consider taking over the vacant Super Eagles coaching job.

The 57-year-old only recently completed his five-year ban imposed by FIFA, following allegations of match-fixing.

The former attacker has previously been in charge of the Super Eagles team.

