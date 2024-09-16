Victor Osimhen made his official Galatasaray debut in the five-nil hammering of league strugglers, Çaykur Rizespor

The Nigerian forward provided an assist for central defender, Abdulkerim Bardakci, in his first appearance for the Yellow and Red

Beşiktaş legend, Nihat Kahveci, following the forward's debut, has identified what quality of Osimhen impresses him the most

Victor Osimhen continues to garner widespread acclaim from both fans and opponents following his debut with Galatasaray.

The star forward, who joined the Turkish powerhouse on loan from Napoli, made an impressive debut in their five-nil thrashing of Çaykur Rizespor.

In his first appearance, the Nigerian striker not only contributed with an assist but also received a wave of praise from various quarters.

Victor Osimhen looks on during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Rizespor at Rams Park Stadium on September 14, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Among the many commendations, one of the most notable comes from former Beşiktaş icon, Nihat Kahveci.

The 44-year-old, who spent a significant portion of his career with the Black Eagles, showered Osimhen with high praise and highlighted the quality he found most impressive in the forward's debut performance.

Besiktas icon hails Osimhen's qualities

Reflecting on Osimhen's performance after the match, Kahveci shared what stood out to him about the Super Eagles star's display.

"I didn’t see Osimhen as lacking in physicality. He demonstrated what an athletic player he is, showing his jumping ability on all the crosses," Kahveci told Yenisafak.

"Goals were expected from Osimhen. Batshuayi provided a great pass, and I think Osimhen struck the ball well with the inside of his foot, but the goalkeeper made a save.

"Beyond that, did he find himself in many clear scoring positions? Galatasaray didn’t create many such opportunities for him."

Further emphasising Osimhen's overall performance, the 44-year-old continued:

"Defensively, I was impressed with how he directed the ball to the goalkeeper and defenders when it came to him, and his defensive effort when the ball was in Rizespor's half.

"Osimhen scores a lot of goals. He is very active and constantly involved. If you create more chances for him, he will score many goals for Galatasaray."

According to a report from media outlet Forza Cimbom, Osimhen is expected to be rested for Galatasaray’s outstanding fixture against Gaziantep FK but is anticipated to feature in their top-of-the-table clash against Fenerbahçe on September

Osimhen sets Turkish league record

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen set a Turkish league record following his debut against Rizespor.

The forward recorded a staggering seven shots in his first fixture with the Yellow and Red.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng