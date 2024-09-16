Victor Osimhen made his debut for the Istanbul club, Galatasaray, in match round five of the Turkish Super Lig football season

The marquee forward recorded an assist for the Yellow and Red in their 5-0 thrashing of the visiting team, Çaykur Rizespor

The former Neapolitan attacker set a new Super Lig record on his winning debut for coach Okan Buruk's outfit

Victor Osimhen wasted no time making headlines in the Turkish Super Lig, delivering a record-setting performance in his Galatasaray debut.

The star forward, who joined the Istanbul giants on a season-long loan from Napoli, made his first official appearance in a league clash against Rizespor.

The 25-year-old, renowned for his prolific goalscoring during his time at Napoli, seemed to have opened his account for the Yellow and Red.

Victor Osimhen celebrates victory during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Rizespor at Rams Park Stadium on September 14, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

However, his header took a deflection off Abdulkerim Bardakcı before finding the back of the net.

Despite the goal being credited as to the defender, Osimhen still registered an assist, and nothing stood in the way of the Nigerian striker achieving a Turkish league milestone on his debut for Galatasaray.

Osimhen achieves new record

According to data from FotMob, the former LOSC Lille forward became the first player in the 2024/25 season to register as many as seven shots in a single match.

Unfortunately, four of Osimhen’s seven attempts were blocked, while two went wide, with his only shot on target saved by Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbić.

Despite the lack of goals, Osimhen is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Galatasaray, contributing significantly through his overall play to help his team maintain the gap to Fenerbahçe in the Turkish league standings.

According to a report courtesy of media outlet, Forza Cimbon, the Nigerian forward is expected to miss Galatasaray's upcoming fixture against Gaziantep FK but is likely to return for their crucial top-of-the-table clash against Fenerbahçe on Saturday, September 21.

Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's first win

