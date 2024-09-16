Victor Osimhen recently completed a loan transfer to Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray from Italian Serie A outfit Napoli

The marquee Nigerian forward made his official debut for the club in the Turkish Süper Lig against league strugglers Çaykur Rizespor

The 25-year-old, in the aftermath of the commanding victory, has spoken about his rivalry with teammates Mauro Icardi and Michy Batshuayi

Galatasaray currently boasts what can be considered the most formidable attack in Turkish football.

With a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, Okan Buruk’s squad was already a daunting prospect for opposition defenders. The addition of Victor Osimhen only heightens their threat.

The sheer power of Galatasaray’s attack was on full display during their recent Turkish Süper Lig match, where they emphatically defeated Çaykur Rizespor 5-0.

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Rizespor at Rams Park Stadium on September 14, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Goals and assists were shared among several players, including Osimhen, leading to a convincing victory in front of their home supporters.

Following the match, speculation arose regarding the competition for starting positions among Galatasaray's trio of attacking stars: Osimhen, Mauro Icardi, and Michy Batshuayi.

However, Osimhen addressed these concerns in a recent interview, aiming to dispel any talk of rivalry among the trio.

Osimhen speaks on Icardi and Batshuayi

Speaking to the club’s media, Osimhen praised Icardi as one of the game’s legends.

"I knew that Galatasaray was a very good team before I came. I will try to contribute as much as I can.

There is no competition between us and the center forwards. Icardi is a legend of this game. Batshuayi is also a very important and dangerous forward. I definitely have things to learn from both of them. I think we will work well," he said.

According to a report from Fotmob, Icardi is currently sidelined with a back injury, leaving Galatasaray with only Osimhen and Batshuayi as available strikers.

However, Coach Buruk has devised a strategy to utilise both players in attack, shifting his team to a two-striker formation in their victory against Çaykur Rizespor.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics between the trio evolve.

Besiktas icon praise Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Beşiktaş icon, Nihat Kahveci, has identified what he considers the most impressive qualities of Osimhen.

The marquee forward shone with an assist in the Turkish Süper Lig fixture against Rizespor.

