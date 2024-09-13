Victor Osimhen is in line to make his debut for Galatasaray after completing a season-long loan move

The Nigerian striker was the most sought-after player during the European summer transfer window

Premier League contenders Arsenal expressed interest in the forward but withdrew early in the race

Arsenal were one of the clubs interested in Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window but were quick to curtail their interest, for which a reason has now emerged.

Osimhen was penned down to leave Napoli permanently at the end of last season, but his transfer dragged on until the deadline day and eventually collapsed.

Turkish champions Galatasaray signed him on a season-long loan after the top five leagues' transfer window had closed, and his moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al-Ahli failed to materialise.

Why Arsenal didn't sign Osimhen

Arsenal were willing to fortify their forward line, with Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus unreliable due to injury, and the team can not solely depend on Kai Havertz for goals.

Osimhen was one of the strikers considered alongside Newcastle star Alexander Isak and his compatriot, Sporting CP’s goal machine Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners eventually signed none, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano disclosed why the North London side withdrew from the pursuit of the Super striker.

Napoli's insistence on receiving his full £113 million release clause scared Arsenal off as they were not ready to splash such an amount in consecutive summers, having signed Declan Rice for £105 million last summer.

According to Mirror UK, the Gunners had long-standing interest in Osimhen, having first spotted him after the 2015 U17 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot with a record 10 goals, but signed teammate Kelechi Nwakali instead.

Chelsea plot January move for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea are plotting a move for Osimhen in the January transfer window after failing to land him on the summer transfer deadline day.

The Super Eagles forward joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on loan but has a break clause in the deal, which could make him join other clubs in January.

