Nigeria vs Benin ended in victory for the Super Eagles, who were ruthless against their West African neighbours

Victor Osimhen netted a sumptuous goal barely six minutes after he was introduced into the highly entertaining encounter

Fans have taken to social media to criticise English club Chelsea for failing to land the striker during the transfer window

Victor Osimhen netted a stunner in Nigeria's 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in their opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

The on-loan Galatasaray striker found the back of the net barely six minutes after he was introduced into the encounter.

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for the home team in first-half stoppage time, giving Nigeria the lead as they headed into the break.

Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet during Nigeria vs Benin. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Benin grew into the game in the second half, but their entire defence collapsed as soon as Osimhen was introduced in the 72nd minute.

The 25-year-old found the back of the net with a brilliant technique in the 78th minute to double the Super Eagles lead, GOAL reports.

Lookman added the icing on the cake five minutes later as he headed home to make it 3-0. After the game, fans took to social media to criticise Chelsea for failing to land Osimhen in the transfer window.

Recall that the Napoli forward was closing in on a move to the Stamford Bridge club on the transfer deadline day, but negotiations collapsed in the final hours.

Staunch Chelsea fans believe the Blues need a proven striker like the Nigerian forward who painted the Serie A with goals.

@__DemsDems said:

"I pray something else pays that money. Na that Jackson fit una."

ThePeakSanti added:

"Osimhen has traveled between Napoli, Istanbul, Lagos and Uyo in the last few days.

"Dealt with disrespect from Napoli and Chelsea fans yet it took him only Six minutes to score his first goal. Haters are about to look dumb."

@unicodeveloper

"Once again, Jackson can never score the goal that Osimhen scored today"

@Jidechi_

"The thing about that Osimhen goal? His ability to put his energy behind a shot/attempt...no matter how difficult the chance might seem.

"That is what distinguishes Osimhen from other strikers. You can't get such from Jackson and co."

Mutiu Adepoju congratulates Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju commended the Super Eagles for a resounding victory over Benin Republic.

The three-time African champions walloped their neighbours 3-0 in their opening fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman proved too hot to handle for the Cheetahs as the Atalanta playmaker found the back of the net twice.

