Victor Osimhen has returned to the Super Eagles for the first time since AFCON 2023 final

Osimhen has missed the previous windows due to injury but is back for the September matches

A former international has kicked against reintegrating the new Galatasaray star into the team

Victor Osimhen is back with the Super Eagles for the first time since the AFCON 2023 final, but an ex-international believes he should not be allowed to play.

Osimhen missed the previous international windows with injury, and after a long summer of his Napoli exit saga and finally moving to Galatasaray, he is back in the fold.

He was the last player to resume camp in Uyo after flying in from Turkey, where he completed a season-long loan move to Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

Ex-international wants Osimhen banned

A former Super Eagles star, Emeka Ezeugo, has called for the striker to be suspended from playing for the team until he publicly apologises to former boss Finidi George, whom he insulted on Instagram Live.

“I saw the video even yesterday, and we are going to let a player with such low manners for his coach play again for the team just like that? I don't think it's proper unless he is footing the bills of some bigwigs in the NFF,” he told OwnGoal Nigeria.

“Of course, you can't stop a player from playing for his country, but you must instil discipline by doing the right thing. Everyone is acting like nothing happened, and it shouldn't be the case. Osimhen should use the same channel to apologise to not just Finidi but Nigerians. That was classless.”

According to Punch, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick claimed the player was remorseful after the incident, and he reached out to the appropriate channels, even though he has yet to speak on it publicly.

Osimhen given hero's welcoming

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen was given hero's welcome after arriving at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo for the September international games.

The striker arrived in camp in time for yesterday’s training and was warmly welcomed by the staff and teammates, who congratulated him on his move.

