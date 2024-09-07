Ex Super Eagles Star Explains Why Osimhen Shouldn’t Be Allowed in the Team
- Victor Osimhen has returned to the Super Eagles for the first time since AFCON 2023 final
- Osimhen has missed the previous windows due to injury but is back for the September matches
- A former international has kicked against reintegrating the new Galatasaray star into the team
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Victor Osimhen is back with the Super Eagles for the first time since the AFCON 2023 final, but an ex-international believes he should not be allowed to play.
Osimhen missed the previous international windows with injury, and after a long summer of his Napoli exit saga and finally moving to Galatasaray, he is back in the fold.
He was the last player to resume camp in Uyo after flying in from Turkey, where he completed a season-long loan move to Super Lig champions Galatasaray.
Ex-international wants Osimhen banned
A former Super Eagles star, Emeka Ezeugo, has called for the striker to be suspended from playing for the team until he publicly apologises to former boss Finidi George, whom he insulted on Instagram Live.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“I saw the video even yesterday, and we are going to let a player with such low manners for his coach play again for the team just like that? I don't think it's proper unless he is footing the bills of some bigwigs in the NFF,” he told OwnGoal Nigeria.
“Of course, you can't stop a player from playing for his country, but you must instil discipline by doing the right thing. Everyone is acting like nothing happened, and it shouldn't be the case. Osimhen should use the same channel to apologise to not just Finidi but Nigerians. That was classless.”
According to Punch, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick claimed the player was remorseful after the incident, and he reached out to the appropriate channels, even though he has yet to speak on it publicly.
Osimhen given hero's welcoming
Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen was given hero's welcome after arriving at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo for the September international games.
The striker arrived in camp in time for yesterday’s training and was warmly welcomed by the staff and teammates, who congratulated him on his move.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com