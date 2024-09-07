The Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic in their AFCON 2025 qualifying opening match

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman scored the opener in the additional minute of the first half

Victor Osimhen came off the bench to score his first goal since AFCON 2023 on his first game back

The Super Eagles of Nigeria kicked off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman, who received a Ballon d'Or nomination during the week, scored the match's first goal in the additional minutes of the first half.

Ademola Lookman scored three goals for Nigeria at AFCON 2023. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman drove in from the left wing, with Victor Boniface making a decoy run to take out two defenders, allowing the former England youth international slot past the goalkeeper.

The Eagles wasted many chances in the first half, including Victor Boniface and Samuel Chukwueze, who completed the front three in Austin Eguavoen’s 3-4-3 setup.

Boniface expectedly led the line ahead of Taiwo Awoniyi, who had been dealing with injuries, and Victor Osimhen, who arrived late in camp after completing his loan move to Galatasaray.

Osimhen came off the bench to add the second goal, his first goal for the country on his first game back since AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The Galatasaray forward wasted a chance to score his second minutes later before in-form attacker Lookman added his second of the day, Nigeria's third to avenge the 2-1 loss in June.

It was a winning return for Austin Eguavoen, who coached Nigeria at AFCON 2021 and was not expected to be in the dugout for the game if things had gone right with Bruno Labbadia.

Next for the Eagles is a flight to Kigali to face the Wasps of Rwanda in the second qualifying group game, hoping to maintain a 100% start to the campaign.

Rohr points at Benin's advantage

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr pointed at Benin's advantage against Nigeria during his press conference ahead of the AFCON 2025 qualifying game.

The former Super Eagles boss claimed his knowledge of the opponent and their 2-1 win in June could help them get a result against the strong Nigerian side.

Source: Legit.ng