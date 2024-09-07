A former Super Eagles star has called for the suspension of Victor Osimhen from the national team

Osimhen went on an Instagram Live Session in July ranting against former boss Finidi George

The new Galatasaray striker is returning to the squad for the first time since AFCON 2023 final

Victor Osimhen is back with the Super Eagles for the first time since the AFCON 2023 final, but an ex-international wants him suspended after an incident in July.

Osimhen went on Instagram Live and insulted former head coach Finidi George after reading a false blog post claiming that the legend had questioned his commitment to the national team.

Finidi George coached the Super Eagles during their 2-1 loss to Benin Republic. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

The incident came days after Finidi resigned two games into his reign as permanent boss. Neither Osimhen, Finidi, nor the NFF made a public statement about it.

The striker missed the March and June international breaks due to injury but is back with the team, and Emeka Ezeugo wants him suspended, raising five points to OwnGoal Nigeria.

Emeka Ezeugo’s notable points

1. Disrespectful Conduct

Ezeugo criticised Osimhen's behaviour toward his senior and coach, Finidi George, labelling it as "low manners."

"We are going to let a player with such low manners for his coach play again for the team just like that?" he said.

2. Favoritism Allegation

Ezeugo, 58, insinuated that some persons in the NFF are benefitting from the player's largesse.

"I don't think it's proper unless he is footing the bills of some bigwigs in the NFF."

3. Need for Discipline

While recognising Osimhen's right to play, the 14-cap ex-international stressed the importance of enforcing discipline within the team.

"Of course, you can't stop a player from playing for his country, but you must instill discipline by doing the right thing."

4. Ignoring the Issue

"Everyone is acting like nothing happened, and it shouldn't be the case."

5. Call for Public Apology

The former Connecticut Wolves midfielder urged Osimhen to apologise to coach Finidi and Nigerians.

"Osimhen should use the same channel to apologise to not just Finidi but Nigerians.”

According to Punch, ex-NFF President Amaju Pinnick and former midfielder John Ogu have spoken about the incident, claiming Osimhen isn't that kind of person, but the Napoli star has yet to comment publicly.

Osimhen given hero's welcoming

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen was given hero's welcome after arriving at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo for the September international games.

The striker arrived in camp in time for yesterday’s training after completing a loan move to Galatasaray, and the staff and teammates congratulated him on his move.

