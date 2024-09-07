Nigeria will host Benin Republic this evening in Uyo for the AFCON 2025 qualifying match

West African neighbours Benin are managed by former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr

The Franco-German boss has pointed out where the Cheetahs have an advantage in the match

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has assessed Nigeria ahead of his new team, Benin Republic’s AFCON 2025 qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo.

Nigeria will begin their AFCON qualifying campaign against the Squirrels of Benin, which defeated them 2-1 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June.

Gernot Rohr on the touchline during Benin Republic's 2-1 win over Nigeria in June. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

As noted by Punch, NFF technical adviser Austin Eguavoen will coach the team and will be assisted by NPFL coaches Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu.

Rohr highlights Benin's advantage

Benin Republic are coached by former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr, who was in charge of the three-time African champions from 2016 to 2021.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the match, he admitted Nigeria have a better squad and will be boosted with the return of Victor Osimhen and Ola Aina, who missed the last encounters.

“We are ready to play the match. Nigeria has a complete team. In June, we did not see Osimhen, Aina and others. We know it will be more difficult here,” he said, as quoted by Soccernet.

The Franco-German tactician did not fail to recognise that his team has an advantage because of his experience with some opposition players.

“It is an advantage to know the opponents a little bit. We know that Nigeria has the best players and that they play in the best clubs,” he said.

Benin last participated in the AFCON in 2019, where they reached the quarter-final. Rohr faces the uphill task of helping them qualify from a group that includes Rwanda, Nigeria, and Libya.

Rohr points at Super Eagles’ problem

Legit.ng reported that Rohr highlighted Super Eagles’ problem after guiding Benin Republic to a 2-1 win over Nigeria at the World Cup qualifier match in June.

The Franco-German manager claimed the team is struggling due to the new players who are yet to settle into the team, so they are still playing with the players he had.

