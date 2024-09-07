Former Senator Shehu Sani has urged Nigerians who are having heart problems to desist from seeing the Super Eagles' match against Benin Republic

Shehu Sani's advice came a few hours before the national team's qualifying match against the neighbouring country at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital

Nigeria's Supreme Eagles are out for the qualifying campaign for the next African Cup of Nations, as they made second in the last competition in Cote d'Ivoire

Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the eighth National Assembly, has urged Nigerians with blood pressure or heart issues to avoid viewing the live match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Benin Republic on Saturday, September 7.

The former senator might have said this to avoid sudden death due to the pressure and tension usually experienced during a football match.

Shehu Sani tweeted:

"Super Eagles Vs Benin Republic tomorrow in Uyo. Please, if you have any Blood pressure or Heart issues, avoid watching it live."

Nigeria vs Benin: All you should know

Nigeria's Super Eagles are gearing up to take on Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. This match marks the beginning of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, and they're eager to make a strong start after a disappointing loss in the previous edition's final against Cote d'Ivoire.

Interim manager Augustine Eguavoen feels optimistic about the team's chances, especially with key players like William Ekong, Victor Osimhen, and Moses Simon returning from injuries. However, he's emphasized that the focus is on securing three points in each match rather than seeking revenge for their previous loss to the Benin Republic.

Nigeria is favoured to win, but Benin's coach, Gernot Rohr, has the advantage of knowing the Super Eagles squad well from his previous stint as their manager from 2016 to 2021. The Super Eagles will be looking to dominate the play and secure a win, but they'll need to be clinical and cohesive to achieve this ¹.

Following this match, the Super Eagles will face Rwanda in Kigali on September 10, 2024.

2027 presidency: Sani reveals mentions next zone

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sani had urged northern politicians aspiring to contest against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election to wait till 2031.

Sani says the 2027 presidential race should be between Tinubu, Peter Obi or former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The PDP chieftain then urged Atiku Abubakar and other political elites aspiring to contest in the 2027 presidential election to wait till 2031, when it will be the turn of the north.

