A Nigerian lady has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will win the game against Benin Republic

In a post, the lady said the Benin Republic team would go home with three goals after the AFCON qualifiers

The lady has landed in Uyo to watch the Nigeria vs Benin match live at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

A Nigerian lady has predicted the winner of the match between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

She is in Uyo to witness the crucial AFCON qualifying encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The lady said Nigeria would win the match. Photo credit: X/Euphoria_Sticks and Getty Images/Visionhaus and FRANCK FIFE.

Source: UGC

In a post before the match, Joy Ojeabulu said she expects the Super Eagles to win.

Nigerian vs Benin match predictions

She noted that the Benin Republic would go home with three goals to be handed them by the Nigerian side.

Her words:

"Safe to say I am here for the start to Nigeria’s quest for a 4th AFCON title, init? How many will Benin Republic 🇧🇯 take back home today? I will benevolently say three."

While some people agreed with her prediction, others said her heart might be broken.

See her post below:

Reactions as lady predicts winner of Nigeria VS Benin match

@princelaykan said:

"I pray your hear won't be shattered by super eagles today, they can never be relied upon for a good performance."

@DPundit28 said:

"Not to be the bad guy… but smelling draw."

@ayomikunpress said:

"2-1. Nigeria to win."

@schoolfeez_7 said:

"You should post more pictures/videos ma. Super Eagles would win by 3 goals."

@fowosereboy said:

"Na you want use beautiful blind us 4 media conference yesterday."

@Markserve_SA said:

"They should go back with three!"

@DbsportsBen said:

"I like your faith but will be there with a handkerchief to wipe your tears."

Victor Osimhem's favourite food

Nigerians are reacting to a video in which Victor Osimhen named some of his favourite things in life.

Osimhen was asked about his best food and the celebrated striker said he loved amala.

The footballer also said his favourite comedy show was Akpan and Oduma and this got the attention of his fans on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng