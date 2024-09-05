Nigeria vs Benin is slated for the Godwill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as both teams clash in a 2025 AFCON qualifier

Having defeated the Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup qualifying series in June, Benin coach Gernot Rohr believes he can get results again

Victor Osimhen, who just completed his loan move to Galatasaray, is yet to report to the Super Eagles camp for the encounter

Nigeria's Supper Eagles will seek revenge when they host their counterparts from Benin Republic in their first match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In June, the Cheetahs, led by Gernot Rohr, defeated the three-time African Champions 2-1 in a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier in Abidjan.

Both teams have been drawn in Group D of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers alongside Rwanda and Libya.

Nigeria vs Benin is slated for September 7 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Following a 1-1 draw between Libya and Rwanda, the Super Eagles, led by Augustine Eguavoen, will seek all three points against Benin to go top of the group.

Team News

About 22 of the 23 players invited by Eguavoen have arrived in Uyo, but the new Galatasaray signing Victor Osimhen is still expected.

Reports suggest the striker might miss the encounter as he will arrive late following last week's transfer debacle.

Head coach Eguavoen assures Nigeria of a positive outing during the encounter. The tactician said via SuperSport:

"I will do it for the love of the country and the game. Remember, football gave me name and fame, and the country gave me the opportunity, so it’s difficult to say no at this point because of the circumstances we find ourselves in.”

Terem Moffi remains a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL before the start of the season.

Victor Boniface and Taiwo Awoniyi are expected to lead the attack against the visitors on match day.

On the other hand, Gernot Rohr will miss out on the services of injured star striker Mohamed Tijani.

The former Nigerian national team handler believes he can spring surprises against his former employers. The German tactician said:

"I am used to the environment, the players and all. I am also positive that we will leave Nigeria with a result."

Date, Time and How to Watch Nigeria vs Benin

The crucial AFCON qualifier is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, September 7.

Kick-off: 5pm Nigerian time

The match would be live on SuperSports and NTA on StarTimes.

Predicted Line-Up

Nigeria

Stanley Nwabali; William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman.

Benin

Marcel Dandjinou; Abdoul Moumini, Cedric Hountondji, Yohan Roche, David Kiki; Sessi D’Almeida, Jodel Dossou, Douko Dodo, Hassane Imourane, Junior Olaitan; Steve Mounie.

Setback for Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles have been hit with a fresh setback.

Fullback Bright Osayi-Samuel has suffered an ankle injury ahead of their qualification games that will keep him out of the upcoming matches.

Nigeria take on Benin on Saturday, September 7, and then Rwanda three days later.

