The Super Eagles are set to commence their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin

Coach of the side, Augustine Eguavoen, is doing everything possible to ensure a victory for the Nigerian team

A report about the 59-year-old tactician looking to deploy a new formation against the Cheetahs has recently surfaced

The build-up to the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin continues to gather momentum.

Both sides renew another installment of their rivalry, and this matchup appears to be laced with more intrigue, especially considering the Super Eagles fell to a defeat in their most recent meeting with Benin in June.

The Nigerian team is on the lookout for retribution, especially given their poor run of form following their largely positive 2023 AFCON campaign.

To ensure that the Super Eagles clinch victory, coach Augustine Eguavoen, is looking to deploy a special formation for the clash against the Cheetahs.

Egauvoen set to deploy new formation

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the 59-year-old manager is considering a return to the traditional 4-3-3 formation that the Super Eagles have used in the past.

The interim manager, who is leading the Nigerian team for the fourth time, also plans to shift defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi into a more offensive role.

It is worth noting that in recent years and competitions, the Super Eagles have predominantly used the 4-2-3-1 formation or a three-man defensive system.

Ndidi has established himself as a traditional defensive midfielder at Leicester City, but he is expected to take on more attacking responsibilities than he has in the past.

Either Raphael Onyedika or Frank Onyeka is likely to take up the base role in the midfield trio. According to data from FotMob, Nigeria suffered its first-ever defeat against Benin during the June international window.

Rohr speaks about facing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Republic of Benin team, Gernot Rohr, has expressed concerns about facing Nigeria.

The septuagenarian highlighted the abundance of quality available to the Super Eagles, which could cause problems for his side in the clash.

Rohr was previously in charge of the Super Eagles between 2016 and 2021.

