The Super Eagles of Nigeria kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series against the Republic of Benin

The Nigerian team appears poised for revenge after losing their previous clash against their West African neighbours

A report detailing coach, Augustine Eguavoen, is set to make major tweaks to the team ahead of the clash has surfaced

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign with a crucial encounter against the Republic of Benin.

This highly anticipated clash, expected to significantly influence the qualification hopes of both nations as they vie for a place in Morocco, carries a sense of retribution for the Nigerian side.

In their last meeting, the Super Eagles suffered a surprise defeat to the Cheetahs, with goals from Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounié securing an unexpected victory for Gernot Rohr's team.

However, as the two teams prepare to face off again, Nigeria, now under the guidance of coach Augustine Eguavoen, are reportedly set to make key adjustments to the squad in a bid to avenge their previous loss.

Egauavoen set to changes to Super Eagles team

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the 59-year-old manager is set to make up to five changes to the Super Eagles lineup in a bid to secure victory.

The report highlights that Terem Moffi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, both absent from the squad for various reasons, are likely to be replaced by Victor Boniface and Ola Aina in the starting eleven.

Additionally, Benjamin Tanimu is expected to begin on the bench, with William Troost-Ekong partnering Semi Ajayi in central defence. The return of team captain Troost-Ekong will also see Fulham's Calvin Bassey shift to left-back.

In attack, Moses Simon is poised to replace Samuel Chukwueze, completing the final anticipated change for Nigeria.

According to FotMob, the Super Eagles recently suffered their first-ever defeat to the Cheetahs in their encounter at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Ivory Coast.

Rohr speaks about facing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Republic of Benin team, Gernot Rohr, has expressed concerns about facing Nigeria.

The septuagenarian highlighted the abundance of quality available to the Super Eagles, which could cause problems for his side in the clash.

Rohr was previously in charge of the Super Eagles between 2016 and 2021.

