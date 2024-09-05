Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray from Italian Serie A side Napoli

The switch, which is reported to be a dry loan with no obligation to purchase, comes in the aftermath of a lengthy summer transfer saga

The marquee forward's agent, Roberto Calenda, has taken a swipe at Napoli following the conclusion of the striker's exit from the club

Victor Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, has subtly aimed a dig at Napoli following the striker's departure from the club.

The Nigerian forward, who recently completed a loan move to Galatasaray, was a central figure during the summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen salutes Galatasaray fans upon his arrival at the Istanbul club on September 3, 2024. Image: Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, initially expected to leave Napoli, was linked with potential moves to Premier League side Chelsea and Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli. However, both transfers fell through due to reported financial demands from both Napoli and the player.

Ultimately, Osimhen secured a loan transfer to Galatasaray. In the wake of the transfer saga, Calenda took to social media to subtly mock Napoli and its hierarchy.

Osimhen's agent taunts Napoli

As shared on his X account, the renowned football agent posted a congratulatory message that subtly referenced the forward's transfer saga with Napoli.

"Come on, Victor! New journey, new challenge! The past is a gift for those who know how to appreciate it. The future is coming! Thank you, Galatasaray," he wrote.

While the post subtly seems to taunt Napoli, it also serves to address speculation about a strained relationship between Calenda and Osimhen.

Reports, particularly following the failed transfer to Chelsea, suggested that Osimhen might part ways with his agent. However, Calenda's recent social media update hints at a continued harmonious relationship between the two.

Osimhen, who recorded over 85 goal involvements during his four-year stint at Napoli according to Fotmob, is set to make his debut for Galatasaray in their upcoming home league fixture against Rizespor.

Osimhen explains reason for Galatasaray move

