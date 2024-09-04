Victor Osimhen has completed a loan transfer to Galatasaray from Italian Serie A powerhouse, Napoli

The marquee forward remains the subject of significant transfer interest despite his move to the Turkish club

An Italian journalist has offered a fresh update on what could become of the Nigerian striker's future

Victor Osimhen continues to attract significant transfer interest despite recently completing a loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli.

The 25-year-old striker eventually settled on joining the Turkish club after a protracted summer transfer saga, which saw him courted by several European clubs and teams in the Saudi Professional League.

Victor Osimhen performs the triplet celebration following his transfer to Galatasaray. Image: Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

The marquee forward was seemingly ostracised from Napoli's first-team setup, with expectations that a transfer would materialise.

Following his loan move, Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has provided insights into what might be in store for Osimhen's immediate future at Galatasaray.

Fabrizio speaks on Osimhen’s future

Speaking on his YouTube channel following Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray, the respected football transfer expert shared his thoughts on the Nigerian forward's potential future move to Premier League side Chelsea, despite the challenges faced in the current transfer window.

"The admiration from top clubs across Europe, especially from Chelsea, remains strong. Osimhen's move to Galatasaray is a fantastic development for the Turkish club. We’ll see if he might leave in January or in the summer," Romano stated.

"Chelsea made significant efforts right up until the final hours of the summer transfer window to secure Osimhen, and what I am told is their interest still stands."

The West London club has been open about their admiration for Osimhen, and a potential move for the forward as early as the January transfer window cannot be ruled out.

In the meantime, the highly sought-after attacker is expected to join the Nigerian Super Eagles for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures.

According to data from FotMob, Osimhen may make his debut for his new club in their next league fixture against Rizespor.

Gundogan reacts to Osimhen's transfer

Legit.ng reported that Ilkay Gundogan reacted to Osimhen's move after it became official that the former Lille striker had joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.

The future of the 2023 CAF Player of the Year was the most talked about transfer this summer, and it caught the attention of the Manchester City midfielder, who is of Turkish descent.

Source: Legit.ng