“Play Like Never Before”: Sweden-Based Coach Sends Message to Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has officially moved to Turkish club Galatasaray after signing a one-year loan deal with the outfit

The Nigerian international has been advised to prove why he is the reigning African best as he gets another chance

Peter Ijeh also urged the former Lille of France forward to implore humility, saying it is the bedrock of success

Sweden-based tactician Peter Ijeh has urged the reigning Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, to rediscover himself.

Osimhen has completed a one-year loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray after Napoli froze him out of the club.

In the summer transfer window, the Super Eagles striker attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Al Ahli were all linked with the 25-year-old.

Despite being close to sealing a deal, all efforts eventually went south, leaving the striker stuck in Italy.

However, on Monday night, Galatasaray officials approached the forward and eventually, a season-long loan deal was agreed.

Football Italia reports that Osimhen will play for the Turkish champions for just one season, and there is no option to buy in the contract.

Shortly before Galatasaray confirmed the striker's arrival, former Super Eagles striker Ijeh urged Osimhen to win the trust of football fans.

Ijeh told Legit.ng:

"Rediscovering himself is essential to win the trust of the club, the fans and soccer industry. He can implore humility as we all know that humility is the bedrock of success.

"Fans will stand up for him. The Nigerian National team is also there for him to resume camp at day one, play like never before and reprove himself as African best."

Osimhen set for AFCON qualifiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen is expected to join his international teammates ahead of the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Having finished the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as runners-up, the qualifying campaign for the next edition in Morocco is now underway.

Nigeria host neighbours Benin inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 7, while they take on Rwanda in Kigali three days later.

