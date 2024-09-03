Former AFCON Winner Reacts As Osimhen Misses Opportunity to Play With Mourinho in Turkey
- Victor Osimhen has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Italian giants Napoli
- The Nigerian chose the Super Lig champions after three collapsed transfers in the window
- An ex-Super Eagles star has reacted as he would have wanted him at his former club and rivals
Victor Osimhen completed a season-long loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray last night, but a former Super Eagles forward would have wanted him at a different club.
Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli this summer but failed to secure a move before the top five European leagues’ transfer windows closed on August 30.
Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli expressed interest, but bar Chelsea, who could not agree to personal terms, Napoli blocked moves for the other two.
He joined Galatasaray on loan despite rejecting initial approaches to join Premier League club Chelsea on the same path early in the summer, with the Lions covering his full salary, as noted by Evening Standard.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Emenike reacts to Osimhen joining Galatasaray
Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike sent a message to Victor Osimhen on his social media page when the news broke that his compatriot was heading to Galatasaray.
“@victorosimhen9 Fenerbahce is Nigeria. Follow your country men to the biggest club in Turkey. Write history with us, and you will be blessed to work under the greatest THE BOSS SIR JOSE MOURINHO. @fenerbahce make your move,” he wrote.
His pleas were brushed aside as the move to Galatasaray progressed fast; rivals Fenerbahce did not even have a chance, and the 2013 AFCON winner sent another message.
“Personally as a Nigerian I would have loved to see Victor with us. Our club knows best. We have the BIG BOSS SIR JOSE MOURINHO. Herzaman VE EN BUYUK FENERBAHCE. Sizi seviyorum @Fenerbahce,” he wrote.
Emenike played for Fenerbache between 2013 and 2017 and was part of the 2013/14 title-winning squad, the last won by the club to date, a year after winning AFCON 2013 for Nigeria.
Gundogan reacts to Osimhen's move
Legit.ng reported that Ilkay Gundogan reacted to Osimhen's move after it became official that the former Lille striker had joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.
Osimhen’s future was the most talked about transfer this summer, and it caught the attention of the Manchester City midfielder, who is of Turkish descent.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com