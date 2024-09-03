Victor Osimhen has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Italian giants Napoli

The Nigerian chose the Super Lig champions after three collapsed transfers in the window

An ex-Super Eagles star has reacted as he would have wanted him at his former club and rivals

Victor Osimhen completed a season-long loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray last night, but a former Super Eagles forward would have wanted him at a different club.

Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli this summer but failed to secure a move before the top five European leagues’ transfer windows closed on August 30.

Emmanuel Emenike playing for Fenerbahce against Trabzonspor in 2017. Photo by Metin Pala.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli expressed interest, but bar Chelsea, who could not agree to personal terms, Napoli blocked moves for the other two.

He joined Galatasaray on loan despite rejecting initial approaches to join Premier League club Chelsea on the same path early in the summer, with the Lions covering his full salary, as noted by Evening Standard.

Emenike reacts to Osimhen joining Galatasaray

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike sent a message to Victor Osimhen on his social media page when the news broke that his compatriot was heading to Galatasaray.

“@victorosimhen9 Fenerbahce is Nigeria. Follow your country men to the biggest club in Turkey. Write history with us, and you will be blessed to work under the greatest THE BOSS SIR JOSE MOURINHO. @fenerbahce make your move,” he wrote.

His pleas were brushed aside as the move to Galatasaray progressed fast; rivals Fenerbahce did not even have a chance, and the 2013 AFCON winner sent another message.

“Personally as a Nigerian I would have loved to see Victor with us. Our club knows best. We have the BIG BOSS SIR JOSE MOURINHO. Herzaman VE EN BUYUK FENERBAHCE. Sizi seviyorum @Fenerbahce,” he wrote.

Emenike played for Fenerbache between 2013 and 2017 and was part of the 2013/14 title-winning squad, the last won by the club to date, a year after winning AFCON 2013 for Nigeria.

