“If Victor Changes, Then OK”: What Jose Mourinho Said About Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has sealed a season-long loan deal to Turkish club Galatasaray, ending speculations over the transfer saga

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho once compared the striker to Didier Drogba but says he needs to change

Osimhen played a pivotal role in Napoli's Serie A title triumph during the 2022/2023 season, when he scored 26 league goals

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho once hailed Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen while comparing him with Didier Drogba.

Ivorian ex-international Drogba left the London club in 2012 after working with Mourinho at Stamford Bridge for three years.

Under Mourinho's guidance, the Ivorian lifted the Premier League title as they share a very cordial relationship.

Jose Mourinho once compared Victor Osimhen with Didier Drogba. Photo: Elianton.

Source: Getty Images

In January 2023, Mourinho acknowledged Osimhen's talent and compared him with Drogba.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 'Special One' made the comments after the Super Eagles striker scored Napoli's second goal as the Partenopei defeated Roma 2-1 in a Serie A clash last season.

Osimhen scored 15 goals in 20 appearances, attracting interest from top clubs like Manchester United, PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

What Mourinho said about Osimhen

When reporters asked the Portuguese tactician about his impression of the Super Eagles striker, Mourinho said via GOAL:

“He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive. If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money.

"However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy, they put up with this sort."

Osimhen joins Galatasaray

In what could be described as a bizarre summer transfer window, Osimhen has finally sealed a season-long loan deal to Turkish club Galatasaray.

Football London reports that he will now play in the Turkish Super League for a year, as the contract does not include an option to buy.

Galatasaray welcome Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen remains the talk of the football world following his transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray.

The high-profile striker, who was at the heart of a protracted transfer saga throughout the summer, saw his exit from Napoli fall through in the final hours of the transfer window.

Upon arriving in Istanbul and greeted by the enthusiastic cheers of waiting fans, the Nigerian forward saluted the crowd and performed their traditional 'trio' celebration before addressing the media.

Source: Legit.ng