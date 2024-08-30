Chelsea are working to secure a move for Victor Osimhen from Napoli before the transfer deadline

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli have reportedly focused on signing Ivan Toney despite an agreement

The Premier League club have now made a salary proposal to the Nigerian, which was swiftly rejected

Chelsea have made their first salary proposal to Victor Osimhen as negotiations continue over agreeing personal terms with the player who has given preference to the Blues.

Al-Ahli reached an agreement earlier today over a fee with Napoli, having also agreed personal terms with the player on a contract worth about €40 million per season.

Victor Osimhen looks on during a Serie A game for Napoli. Photo by Cesare Purini.

Source: Getty Images

The striker preferred to remain in Europe, with Chelsea the only European club left in negotiations with Napoli after Paris Saint-Germain withdrew from the race.

Osimhen rejects Chelsea's salary proposal.

According to RMC Sports, the Blues have made their first salary proposal to Osimhen worth £130,000 per season, which the player swiftly rejected.

He is reportedly on about £250,000 per week at Napoli and expects that the London club matches his current wages even though he has a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Discussions continue to reach an agreement with the Super Eagles forward, who is reportedly open to staying in Naples if things remain the same after Al-Ahli progress with Ivan Toney, as noted by DiMarzio.

