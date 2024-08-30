Victor Osimhen: Journalist Provides Update on Chelsea’s Salary Offer to Napoli Star
- Chelsea are working to secure a move for Victor Osimhen from Napoli before the transfer deadline
- Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli have reportedly focused on signing Ivan Toney despite an agreement
- The Premier League club have now made a salary proposal to the Nigerian, which was swiftly rejected
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Chelsea have made their first salary proposal to Victor Osimhen as negotiations continue over agreeing personal terms with the player who has given preference to the Blues.
Al-Ahli reached an agreement earlier today over a fee with Napoli, having also agreed personal terms with the player on a contract worth about €40 million per season.
The striker preferred to remain in Europe, with Chelsea the only European club left in negotiations with Napoli after Paris Saint-Germain withdrew from the race.
Osimhen rejects Chelsea's salary proposal.
According to RMC Sports, the Blues have made their first salary proposal to Osimhen worth £130,000 per season, which the player swiftly rejected.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
He is reportedly on about £250,000 per week at Napoli and expects that the London club matches his current wages even though he has a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.
Discussions continue to reach an agreement with the Super Eagles forward, who is reportedly open to staying in Naples if things remain the same after Al-Ahli progress with Ivan Toney, as noted by DiMarzio.
Al-Ahli deals Chelsea double blow
Legit.ng reported that Al-Ahli dealt Chelsea a double blow after reports emerged that they have agreed to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney for £36 million.
The news came after they reached an agreement with Napoli for Osimhen, putting themselves in control of two players wanted by Chelsea. The Nigerian has yet to give a green light.
Chelsea receive boost in Osimhen's pursuit
Legit.ng reported that Chelsea received a boost in Osimhen's pursuit after Al-Ahli focused on the Ivan Toney deal due to a disagreement with Napoli over the agreed fee.
The England striker was in Central London today to have the first part of his medical as both clubs prepare documents to finalise the move for the 28-year-old.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com