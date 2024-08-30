Chelsea could lose out on their two transfer deadline day targets, including Victor Osimhen

Saudi Pro League club and defending champions Al-Ahli have reached an agreement for the transfer one of their two targets

Victor Osimhen is yet to get a green light to Saudi Arabia as negotiations with Chelsea continue

Chelsea would have to do something extraordinary if they were to land one of their striker targets on the summer transfer deadline day after a Saudi club moved ahead of them.

Victor Osimhen is Chelsea’s main transfer target this summer as they hope to sign an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season.

Saudi club Al-Ahli have agreed a deal with Brentford for Ivan Toney. Photo by Vince Mignott.

Source: Getty Images

The club has other strikers as backups if they fail to get their primary target, including Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s young forward Jhon Duran.

Saudi club deals Chelsea double blow

A major report from Sky Sports this morning reported that Al-Ahli have reached a club-to-club agreement with Napoli for Osimhen worth between €75-80m, including add-ons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The report also noted that the Nigerian striker has an agreement with the Jeddah-based club on personal terms with wages up to €160 million for four years.

The Super Eagles striker has yet to give a final go-ahead to the move as he continues negotiation with the Premier League club, which hopes to strike an agreement on the deadline day.

The Athletic reported the Saudi club have also reached an agreement on personal terms with Ivan Toney, and this morning, they struck a deal worth £36 million with Brentford.

There were initial concerns that Chelsea could miss out on both, but Fabrizio Romano clarified that the Middle East club would only sign one of the two.

Nigerian players hopeful of moves

Legit.ng reported on four Nigerian players who could change clubs before the summer transfer window deadline day on August 30, including Victor Osimhen.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year and the most sought-after forward in the world is still hopeful of leaving Napoli, with Saudi Arabia and Chelsea two of the likely destinations.

Source: Legit.ng